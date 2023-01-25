ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Maxim

One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers

The largest winery in the country, E. & J. Gallo Winery, is closing its California-based distribution operations, according to the San Francisco Business Times. Brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded the wine company in 1933 in Modesto, and it remains a family-owned business. E. & J. Gallo Winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot Wine and André, as well as non-wine brands such as hard seltzer High Noon and New Amsterdam Vodka. Last year, it became the NFL's official wine sponsor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million

A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
LIVERMORE, CA
acwa.com

DWR Approves GSPs for Four Northern California Basins

SACRAMENTO – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. The plans approved for...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County

The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant

Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

A single, super school district a real possibility for Santa Rosa as enrollment continues slide

photo credit: Courtesy of Santa Rosa City Schools Responding to years of financial pressure worsened by declining enrollment, Santa Rosa school trustees are pushing ahead with a study on consolidating ten school districts into one.     The proposal is almost certain to drum up controversy over fears of a loss of local control and the possibility of school closures.    That, and a re-naming controversy raised much ire during a recent school closure and consolidation in west Sonoma County that continues generating disagreement and anger to this day. "That entire process was managed so very poorly by most of the members...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County adopts plan to permit thousands of homes

Marin County supervisors have approved zoning changes to allow 5,197 new residences on 148 sites in unincorporated areas by 2030. The zoning changes are contained in an updated version of the countywide plan's housing element, which the Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday following a seven-hour public meeting. The county is facing a state mandate to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years.
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

