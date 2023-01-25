Read full article on original website
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay has lots of hotel projects planned, but few under construction
If you’ve been wondering if there are any new hotels in the pipeline for California, including for the North Bay, there are more than 1,300, according to a new report. But of that number, just 114 hotels are under construction. The rest are in the planning stages. If that...
Maxim
One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover
We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The largest winery in the country, E. & J. Gallo Winery, is closing its California-based distribution operations, according to the San Francisco Business Times. Brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded the wine company in 1933 in Modesto, and it remains a family-owned business. E. & J. Gallo Winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot Wine and André, as well as non-wine brands such as hard seltzer High Noon and New Amsterdam Vodka. Last year, it became the NFL's official wine sponsor.
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
Silicon Valley
Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million
A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
acwa.com
DWR Approves GSPs for Four Northern California Basins
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. The plans approved for...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County
The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa gas station owner ordered to pay $500,000 for environmental violations
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma and several other Bay Area counties has been ordered to pay $500,000 to settle allegations that the corporation failed to follow state environmental laws. In Sonoma County, the judgment affected the Chevron gas station at 2225 Cleveland Ave. in Santa Rosa. Alameda County...
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO […]
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
Tracking CA drought: Map shows drought conditions across the SF Bay Area and beyond
This map by the ABC7 News data journalism team shows drought levels across the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Outlook for Sonoma County shows slower growth more likely than recession, says UCLA economist
Sonoma County appears poised for a period of slower economic growth, as labor woes continue to impact employers, persistent inflation cuts into consumer spending power and interest rate hikes cool the nation’s economy, a top California economist said Thursday. Jerry Nickelsburg, a senior economist and director of the UCLA...
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
A single, super school district a real possibility for Santa Rosa as enrollment continues slide
photo credit: Courtesy of Santa Rosa City Schools Responding to years of financial pressure worsened by declining enrollment, Santa Rosa school trustees are pushing ahead with a study on consolidating ten school districts into one. The proposal is almost certain to drum up controversy over fears of a loss of local control and the possibility of school closures. That, and a re-naming controversy raised much ire during a recent school closure and consolidation in west Sonoma County that continues generating disagreement and anger to this day. "That entire process was managed so very poorly by most of the members...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
Grab your warmest coat. Freezing temperatures are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County adopts plan to permit thousands of homes
Marin County supervisors have approved zoning changes to allow 5,197 new residences on 148 sites in unincorporated areas by 2030. The zoning changes are contained in an updated version of the countywide plan's housing element, which the Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday following a seven-hour public meeting. The county is facing a state mandate to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
