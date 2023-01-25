Read full article on original website
BEC recommends November 2024 vote for proposed school construction
There will be no spring vote on a new Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District building complex. On Jan. 25, the Building Exploratory Committee decided to delay a vote into the next fiscal year. School officials believe a fall election would likely bring more voters to the polls. The delay also allows committee members to create more options for voters. Superintendent Bob Kahler believes voters may have a choice of the current schematic design and a couple other options. On a separate referendum question, residents could also vote on an additional project such as an auditorium, according to Kahler.
CTL students win Eastern Regional Scholastic writing awards
The East Region of the Scholastic Writing Competition has named three eighth-grade students from Edgecomb’s Center for Teaching and Learning as recipients of its 2023 awards for excellence in writing. Allison Philbrick of Alna received two Gold Keys for her poetry, “The Old Dock” and "Timelapse Haiku," and Honorable...
Author Talk at Southport Memorial Library
Join us on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. to hear Maine author, Cathie Pelletier, discuss her latest book, “Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952.”. Pelletier was born and raised on the banks of the St. John River, at the end of the...
Valerie E. Woodworth
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Valerie Ethel Woodworth, beloved mother and friend. Valerie was born in August 1941 and raised on an apple farm in Berwick, Nova Scotia, where she developed a strong sense of community and a love for helping others. In early adulthood,...
Harbor Theater, a success story, as many cinemas close
Following last week’s announcement that Regal Theaters are closing nationwide, including the multiplex in nearby Brunswick, many people may wonder if online streaming is going to become their only option for film entertainment. The good news, locally, is that the Harbor Theater is thriving, and there are several very good reasons why.
Interact Club meets, donates pet food
The Boothbay Region High School Interact Club met for their monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Interact Advisor Bruce Harris started by welcoming the group to the first meeting of 2023. Betsy Wildes came to speak to the group about her experience with Action for Animals. Ms. Wildes spoke about Action for Animals' mission statement and what they stand for.
Verna Slater
Verna Slater died on Nov. 7, 2022 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born July 21, 1928 in Fredericton, New Brunswick to William and Vella Clark and moved to Rhode Island in 1943 where she continued her education and met her husband, Arthur. They were married in 1951 and after a short business career she became a stay-at-home mom to their two sons whom they raised in Lexington, Massachusetts.
BRHS robotics teams participate in Yarmouth qualifier
The Boothbay Region High School Advanced Robotics teams participated in the Vex Robotics Championship (VRC) Qualifier at Yarmouth High School on Saturday, Jan. 21. Thirty-three teams from schools all over Maine participated in the event, hoping to make it to the finals and qualify for the state competition in February.
Norgang seeking Edgecomb selectman seat
Lynn Norgang left the Edgecomb town office with more than she expected during a recent visit. Norgang wanted to license her dog and left with a desire to serve on the select board. Town Clerk Claudia Coffin discussed the town’s need for selectmen with her due to one resignation and another one pending.
Jan. 28 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
Mustangs run past Seahawks
The Monmouth Mustangs improved to 7-3 on the season with a 66-23 win over the Boothbay Region Seahawks in Boothbay Harbor Friday, Jan. 27. The loss dropped Boothbay’s record to 2-10.
Hall-Dale dominates Boothbay
The Hall-Dale Bulldogs, one of the top teams in Class C South, had their way with the visiting Boothbay Region Seahawks, winning 92-26, on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 while Boothbay dropped to 2-9. Leading scorers for Hall-Dale were Amanda Trepanier and Hayden Madore with 24 points...
