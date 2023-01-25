There will be no spring vote on a new Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District building complex. On Jan. 25, the Building Exploratory Committee decided to delay a vote into the next fiscal year. School officials believe a fall election would likely bring more voters to the polls. The delay also allows committee members to create more options for voters. Superintendent Bob Kahler believes voters may have a choice of the current schematic design and a couple other options. On a separate referendum question, residents could also vote on an additional project such as an auditorium, according to Kahler.

