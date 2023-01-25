ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie

Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses

If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Runaway

Tadin has been located and is safe, police said in a Facebook update late Thursday afternoon. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, John Antone Tadin IV was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident

It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Gloomy With Light Snow the Next Few Days

A gloomy next few days are in store for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. The NWS says Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered, light snow to the area. Douglas, Wheatland, Saratoga, and Rawlins could see a trace to an inch, while Alliance,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

