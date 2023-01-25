Read full article on original website
Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
capcity.news
Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Blizzard Warning For Arlington/Elk Mountain Area Today, 70 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Arlington/Elk Mountain are through 8 p.m. today [Jan.27]. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website:. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area until 8 PM Friday. Wind gusts...
Shovel Your Walks or Pay the Cost, City of Cheyenne Reminds
Another round of winter weather is on its way, and the City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that it’s their responsibility to promptly remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to state statute, if you don't shovel your walks, the city can have the snow removed and...
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
Cheyenne Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Runaway
Tadin has been located and is safe, police said in a Facebook update late Thursday afternoon. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, John Antone Tadin IV was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area...
LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident
It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
NWS Cheyenne: Gloomy With Light Snow the Next Few Days
A gloomy next few days are in store for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. The NWS says Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered, light snow to the area. Douglas, Wheatland, Saratoga, and Rawlins could see a trace to an inch, while Alliance,...
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
