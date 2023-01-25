CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO