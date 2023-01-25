ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Pawtucket Times

Bynum back for Friars' upcoming two-game road swing

PROVIDENCE – Another two-game road swing awaits the Providence Friars. This time, they’ll have Jared Bynum along for the Big East ride through Villanova (this Sunday) and Xavier (next Wednesday). Per coach Ed Cooley, Bynum isn’t out of the woods as it relates to the work load the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler

PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams. The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against teams over .500. The Pioneers are 4-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows...
EASTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

UMass 85, Richmond 76

RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
AMHERST, MA
Pawtucket Times

Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68

LEHIGH (12-8) Adiassa 2-4 1-3 5, Higgins 7-13 0-0 16, Knostman 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 4-11 8-10 17, Whitney-Sidney 6-13 1-1 14, Parolin 4-6 1-2 9, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 2-3 0-0 4, Tan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 11-16 74. HOLY CROSS (7-15) Gates...
WORCESTER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70

DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
DAYTON, OH
Valley Breeze

Still skating after all these years

If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Remember The '38 Hurricane

The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Fishing show gearing up

The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
WEST WARWICK, RI

