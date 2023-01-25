Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Times
Bynum back for Friars' upcoming two-game road swing
PROVIDENCE – Another two-game road swing awaits the Providence Friars. This time, they’ll have Jared Bynum along for the Big East ride through Villanova (this Sunday) and Xavier (next Wednesday). Per coach Ed Cooley, Bynum isn’t out of the woods as it relates to the work load the...
Pawtucket Times
With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler
PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
Pawtucket Times
Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams. The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against teams over .500. The Pioneers are 4-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows...
New additions look to spark URI football in 2023
The University of Rhode Island football program made some big additions during the signing period via the transfer portal, hoping that experience could help the Rams get back to the playoffs for the first time in over 35 years.
Pawtucket Times
UMass 85, Richmond 76
RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
Pawtucket Times
Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68
LEHIGH (12-8) Adiassa 2-4 1-3 5, Higgins 7-13 0-0 16, Knostman 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 4-11 8-10 17, Whitney-Sidney 6-13 1-1 14, Parolin 4-6 1-2 9, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 2-3 0-0 4, Tan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 11-16 74. HOLY CROSS (7-15) Gates...
Pawtucket Times
Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70
DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
Valley Breeze
Still skating after all these years
If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
Diocese of Providence welcomes coadjutor bishop
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
independentri.com
Vespia remembered by colleagues for decorated career, love of community
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia, 84, the town’s longest-serving top cop, died Tuesday morning at South County Hospital. He retired in 2016 after 35 years in the chief’s chair. He had a 57-year career in law enforcement that included serving as...
middletownri.com
Remember The '38 Hurricane
The 85th anniversary is closing in on one of New England's deadliest, destructive storms. Help the Middletown Historical Society remember the '38 Hurricane. Email pictures and stories to History@middletownhistoricalsociety.org. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
ABC6.com
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
johnstonsunrise.net
Fishing show gearing up
The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
