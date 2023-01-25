Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Author Talk at Southport Memorial Library
Join us on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. to hear Maine author, Cathie Pelletier, discuss her latest book, “Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952.”. Pelletier was born and raised on the banks of the St. John River, at the end of the...
boothbayregister.com
‘Getting Onboard’: A multimedia presentation at The Waldo
“Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the...
boothbayregister.com
Harbor Theater, a success story, as many cinemas close
Following last week’s announcement that Regal Theaters are closing nationwide, including the multiplex in nearby Brunswick, many people may wonder if online streaming is going to become their only option for film entertainment. The good news, locally, is that the Harbor Theater is thriving, and there are several very good reasons why.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
ngxchange.org
Shadows of Pineland: An online exhibit
The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council has created a powerful, thought-provoking website, “Out of the Shadows: The Legacy of Pineland,” that tells the story of Pineland as an institution that housed people with developmental disabilities, as well as others, until it was closed down in the 1980’s. “This...
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
boothbayregister.com
Selectmen table public sand proposal
Edgecomb selectmen are taking a cue from the Mamas and the Papas: “Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day.” On Jan. 24, selectmen changed from their traditional every other Monday meeting date to every other Tuesday. Town officials reported energy conservation as the reason. “The town hall is open and heated on Tuesdays,” town officials wrote in an email.
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
Homicide victim's mother demands answers, weeks after the Portland woman was found dead
PORTLAND, Maine — Julie Kelley said the night before her daughter Bethany Kelley was killed, Bethany reached out to her stepfather. "She sounded better than usual," Julie said. "She sounded like she was trying to turn her life around." Bethany, according to her mom, fell into addiction and cycles...
boothbayregister.com
J. Wayne Closson Jr.
Jerry Wayne Closson Jr. (“Wayne”), 61, of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24, 2023 after a brief illness. Wayne was born on Jan. 5, 1962 in Boothbay Harbor to Jerry Sr. and Donna Closson. Wayne graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1979 and he received a degree in culinary arts from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now SMCC) in 1981.
Portland substitute teacher dismissed posts discovered on TikTok account
PORTLAND, Maine — A substitute teacher in at a school in Portland was dismissed after students are said to have accessed an associated TikTok account containing "potentially inappropriate content." On Thursday, school administration reportedly became aware that a TikTok account associated with a substitute teacher who has worked at...
'He's so sweet' | Jasper needs a home, after more than 500 days at midcoast shelter
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix is looking for his forever home after spending more than 525 days at shelters in Maine. Right now, Jasper is at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick. "He originally came to us locally. He lost his home, then he lost his home...
WMTW
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
