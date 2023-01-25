Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apartVictorShelby, NC
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
Gaston County lithium mine gets another extension for state permit
North Carolina mining regulators have granted another extension of Piedmont Lithium's deadline to provide information about its application to build a lithium mine in northern Gaston County. Piedmont was supposed to supply additional data by Jan. 14. But the company told mining officials in a Dec. 28 letter that it...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
WLOS.com
WARNING: Razor blades found on numerous gas pump handles, officials say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials are advising travelers to be on the lookout after razor blades were found on gas pump handles in multiple locations. “Why would someone want to do this sort of thing?” Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock asked. Rothrock said the first razor...
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties. According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The chase...
WLOS.com
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
Driver dies in head-on crash on U.S. 221 in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead after a head-on crash on U.S. 221 in northern Cherokee County.
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday. According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.
860wacb.com
Body Found And Identified In Burke County
On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
asheville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer
A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart
NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
