Forest City, NC

K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday. According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.
LINCOLNTON, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found And Identified In Burke County

On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart

NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
DALLAS, NC

