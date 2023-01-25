Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Marlin Devoe Auen
Marlin (Dave) Devoe Auen, 95, of The Villages passed away Thursday, January 19 at Cornerstone Hospice care in the The Villages. Dave was born February 25, 1927 in Livermore, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Hazel Auen. Dave served in the US Navy during World War II and recalled for...
villages-news.com
John Swift
On January 22nd, 2023, John Swift passed to his place in Heaven at the age of 53. John was the son of John R. Swift and Carole Martin with whom he made his home in The Villages, FL. John was born March 1, 1969 in Warren, Ohio. John was a 1987 graduate of Howled High School and attended the Ohio State University. John owned three video stores around Columbus, Ohio area and worked for Automatic Vending in the Delaware, OH area where he made his home. He then moved to Florida to care for his mother in 2019 and worked for Best Buy in Lady Lake, FL until his death.
villages-news.com
Elaine Gorman Stott
Elaine Gorman Stott, age 87, of The Villages Florida, died on January 16, 2023 after a series of unexpected complications from a hip replacement in early December. Elaine had a generous spirit, a huge smile, an easy laugh, a deep devotion to animals, and a knack for golf and other games with her many dear friends. She was enormously proud of her beloved daughter Sandi, and she adored Sandi’s husband Lev so much that she didn’t even brag about it when she beat him at golf at the age of 80.
villages-news.com
Dorothy Cook
We are sad to announce the passing of Dorothy Cook nee Caspers. Loving wife, mother and Grandmother from The Villages, Florida and formerly of Arlington Heights, IL. Dorothy passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Alice “Bunny” Carduff, Rosemary “Ro” Martin and her brother Walter “Cap” Caspers.
villages-news.com
Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe
Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born on January 1, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA. After her marriage to Jay and moving to Miami, Sam graduated from Miami-Dade Community College with a degree in Business Administration, and worked several years in an administrative capacity in the business world.
villages-news.com
Roger Lee Scaggs
Roger Lee Scaggs, age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Providers UF Health The Villages® Hospital, Florida, due to complications from heart-related problems. A private family viewing will occur, followed by cremation with National Cremation Society in The Villages, FL. Roger was born on December...
villages-news.com
Kentucky man behaving strangely arrested at restaurant in Wildwood
A Kentucky man behaving strangely was arrested at a restaurant in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Thursday to Zaxby’s on State Road 44 where they found 30-year-old Kegan Lee Adams of Olive Hill, Kentucky in a silver utility vehicle with Arizona license plates. He “appeared to be under duress and was leaning side to side displaying erratic behaviors.”
villages-news.com
District commander for The Villages receives promotion
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion. Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015. Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
villages-news.com
Sumter County’s stricter regulations appear to be working at internet cafes
Sumter County’s dozen internet cafes received perfect scores recently and no violations were reported. The December inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes, which now must receive annual operating permits and pass periodic inspections by the county building department and the sheriff’s office.
villages-news.com
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
villages-news.com
Buffalo Stampeders honored for championship season by Sumter Commission
The Buffalo Stampeders 6U football team was honored by Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep Tuesday night for their 18-14 victory in the championship game for their age group to become 2022 Florida 6U Champions. The team also won the Pop Warner Division III Mid-Florida 6U Championship. They played eight games...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
villages-news.com
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale Saturday at La Hacienda
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event will continue through 1:30 p.m. Items on sale will include household items, sporting goods, small appliances, holiday decor, books and costume jewelry. The event...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man sentenced to jail time for driving while license suspended
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for driving on a suspended license. Joshua Cass Lawler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended. He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 22,...
villages-news.com
Wisconsin man leaving World of Beer arrested after stumbling to his car
A Wisconsin man who was seen stumbling to his car was arrested after leaving World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square. Joseph Vanderah, 54, of Lodi, Wis. was walking to his car at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when people in the vicinity concluded he was in no shape to drive and they tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had fallen while attempting to reach his vehicle.
villages-news.com
Son arrested after kicking in door at mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages
A son was arrested after apparently kicking in the door at his mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages. George Scott Richard, 54, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the home at 1225 Jaffia Court in the Village of Gilchrist. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been summoned...
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel calls 911 after hearing altercation in room next door
A guest at a local hotel called 911 after hearing an altercation in the room next door. Officers responded in the early morning hours Sunday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 31-year-old Jeffrey Darwin Schwingel knocked his girlfriend unconscious, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest
Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman arrested after allegedly throwing bag of rice at fiance
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a bag of rice at her fiance. Ryann Champion, 36, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after Fruitland Park police were called at 10:23 a.m. Monday to her home on Deep Wood Court. Champion told police that her fiance...
villages-news.com
Applications available for Spring Craft Show in The Villages
Applications are available for the Spring Craft Show in The Villages. The craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, SeaBreeze Recreation Center and Rohan Recreation Center. Because of the overwhelming amount of talented crafters in The Villages, space...
Comments / 0