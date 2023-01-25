Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam footage of 5 Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols.
New Haven Independent
Cause Of Seymour House Fire Has Not Been Determined
SEYMOUR — The fire marshal has not determined the cause of a house fire that displaced a family of four on Knorr Avenue last week. “Unfortunately, the cause is undetermined,” Seymour Fire Marshal Timothy Willis said. “It appears it was an accidental fire, but unfortunately, we cannot rule out a few things. That being said, there was no wrongdoing of any kind.”
Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call. Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer. Her...
‘She’s my baby.’ Owner of cat stolen from Shelton hotel shares heartbreak with News 12
A woman who had $8,500 worth of property stolen from her hotel room in Shelton said she doesn’t care about getting any of it back except her hairless cat, Princess.
1,200-Pound Horse Stuck Under Fence Rescued By Firefighters In Stamford
Firefighters in Fairfield County rescued a 1,200-pound horse who was stuck under a fence. Stamford firefighters responded to June Road around 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 to a stable in the rear of the property where a 20-year-old horse named Tex was down and partially stuck under a fence, said Captain Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Crazy for chocolate, an Essex tradition & a busy weekend at Hartford’s XL Center
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for ways to spend it, we’ve got your fix of food, festivities and family time with some great local events!. Help prepare chocolate chip cookies & other gourmet chocolate-dipped goodies. Sunday, January 29th. Beloved tradition since 1978. Essex...
Eyewitness News
Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension
WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
trumbulltimes.com
Woman watched on Ring camera as good Samaritans tried to save brother in Meriden house fire, official says
MERIDEN — Shan Brown was on a cruise vacation when she realized her home was on fire by watching her Ring app as good Samaritans broke down the front door to try to reach her younger brother last weekend, a city official said. Tony Terzi, a spokesperson for the...
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!
With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Eyewitness News
Increased police presence at middle school in Meriden after student brings in gun
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – An increased police presence was posted at a middle school in Meriden on Friday after a student brought a gun to it earlier in the week. Police said they continue to investigate the report at Washington Middle School. According to police, the child took the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford
VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford
More than 60 cats rescued from hoarding home in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Several agencies are lending a helping hand to more than 60 cats after they were rescued from a hoarding situation in Middletown. Though for this case, the owner did not face any criminal charges. "It was more so a rescue that got out of control," said...
Eyewitness News
BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire
BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
Man dies in Westbrook fire
After extinguishing the fire, Fire Marshal John Flaherty said they found a deceased male inside. His identity has not been released. Flaherty said it appears no foul play occurred.
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
