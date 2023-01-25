ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

Eyewitness News

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack

Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam footage of 5 Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cause Of Seymour House Fire Has Not Been Determined

SEYMOUR — The fire marshal has not determined the cause of a house fire that displaced a family of four on Knorr Avenue last week. ​“Unfortunately, the cause is undetermined,” Seymour Fire Marshal Timothy Willis said. ​“It appears it was an accidental fire, but unfortunately, we cannot rule out a few things. That being said, there was no wrongdoing of any kind.”
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension

WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
WEST HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!

With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford

A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in Westbrook. Updated: 6 hours ago. A cat in Oregon tries to open a...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire

A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Two teens were shot in Hartford on Wednesday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in...
WESTBROOK, CT

