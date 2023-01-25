SEYMOUR — The fire marshal has not determined the cause of a house fire that displaced a family of four on Knorr Avenue last week. ​“Unfortunately, the cause is undetermined,” Seymour Fire Marshal Timothy Willis said. ​“It appears it was an accidental fire, but unfortunately, we cannot rule out a few things. That being said, there was no wrongdoing of any kind.”

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO