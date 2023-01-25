Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists create robot that can alternate between solid and liquid states
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Following the creation of robots that can alter their state between solid and liquid, humanity is once again left wondering if scientists have even watched Terminator 2. Researchers demonstrated one of the machines turning into ooze to escape the bars of a cage, not unlike the T-1000 in the 1991 classic.
A new method to grow 2D materials paves the way for 2D transistors
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Forward-looking: An international team of scientists have published research on a novel way to grow 2D materials using a method that could bring 2D transistor-based electronics to market sooner rather than later. Moore's...
This water-cooling mod reduces Nvidia RTX 4090's footprint to fit inside an ITX case
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Neat trick: Remember when the best graphics cards only took up a single slot in your PC case? Those days are long gone, with even lower-end cards taking up considerable space in the back of your PC. But what if you could cut an RTX 4090's volumetric footprint by more than half? That's what Optimum Tech did with an aftermarket GPU water block.
Radxa Rock 5A is a Raspberry Pi alternative with way more power
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: Radxa has introduced a new single board computer that could be a viable alternative for those struggling to get their hands on a Raspberry Pi. The credit card-sized Rock 5A is based on the Rockchip RK3588S, an octa-core SoC comprised of four Cortex-A76 cores clocked between 2.2GHz and 2.4GHz alongside four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz.
Mariabliss
Mariabliss replied to the thread Nvidia prices GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at $799. People also complained when video game prices went up. Do they really expect things to stay the same forever? It's not realistic, even... I agree. I'm just saying if you wanted to waste cash you...
Noctua launches low profile coolers for AMD's new Ryzen processors
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. What just happened? Austrian-based cooling specialist Noctua has announced a new addition to its NH-L9 line of low-profile CPU coolers. The NH-L9a-AM5 and NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black were designed specifically for use with AMD's new 65W CPUs, the Ryzen 5 7600, the Ryzen 7 7700 and the Ryzen 9 7900.
GPU miners trickery: Watch out for painted memory on used graphics cards
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. PSA: Discolored memory chips are a common sign indicating heavily used graphics cards, possibly former mining cards. Recent evidence suggests some resellers are trying to deceive customers by painting over the memory. The paint comes off relatively easily for those inspecting the used GPUs.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0