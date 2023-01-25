TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Neat trick: Remember when the best graphics cards only took up a single slot in your PC case? Those days are long gone, with even lower-end cards taking up considerable space in the back of your PC. But what if you could cut an RTX 4090's volumetric footprint by more than half? That's what Optimum Tech did with an aftermarket GPU water block.

4 DAYS AGO