Pathfinder Sales Surge as Players Seek Dungeons & Dragons Alternative
One unexpected (but unsurprising) beneficiary of the mass revolt against Wizards of the Coast's proposed changes to the Open Gaming License - Pathfinder. Today, Paizo revealed that the current print run of the Pathfinder 2E Core Rulebook had sold out at its warehouse, with a supply that was meant to last eight months lasting just two weeks due to a surge in demand. A new print run of the Core Rulebook hardcover has been ordered, with an estimated delivery date of mid-April. The Pathfinder 2E Core Rulebook has also sold out at Amazon and most other major online book retailers. Paizo noted that the Pocket version of the Core Rulebook, which has smaller dimensions and a paperback cover remains available at their warehouse.
Gameplay from Horizon Multiplayer Game Leaks Online
Gameplay from what's said to be a multiplayer project in Guerrilla Games' Horizon universe leaked online this week to show off a somewhat unexpected direction for the acclaimed series. The gameplay in question consists of just over 12 minutes of footage presenting a decidedly different style compared to what's seen in the mainline Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West games. We know already that Guerrilla Games is indeed working on a multiplayer project set within this Horizon universe, but the developer of course hasn't said anything yet about this particular leak.
Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023
The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Plays Ball With Vegeta
Dragon Ball Super's anime has been on hiatus after the end of the Tournament of Power Arc, with two movies exploring the lives of the Z-Fighters following Universe Six's victory against the likes of Jiren and the countless other warriors that made up this unique battle. While the television series did stick primarily to its source material from the manga, it also introduced fans to some unique adventures and conflicts that never made their way onto the printed page, including the Saiyan Prince's stint as a baseball pitcher, which one cosplayer has brought to life.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Prequel Released
A new prequel to BioWare's upcoming video game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has now kicked off. Despite being announced all the way back in 2018, both BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the next mainline entry in the Dragon Age series. And while there's a good chance that we'll end up seeing more of the game at some point later this year, a new tie-in product has now released.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 Shoes New Images
Jordan Brand and Marvel have revealed some new images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1. These sneakers are being released right around the Sony animated movie's release date. @xcmade dropped some new photos of this pair and they're an absolute knockout. A classic black and red color way of the first Michael Jordan signature shoe serves as the canvas. But, near the top of the upper, things get a little bit interesting. The Ben-Day dots that comprise the red are zoomed in on and the material is accentuated by the lighter colors. Down near the midsole, there's some different textures at play as well. (Makes a lot of sense for the dimension-hopping premise of the movie.) Check out the images for yourself from Nice Kicks.
Cowboy Bebop Creator Reveals Anime's Original Title
Shinichiro Watanabe has made himself a legend in the anime world with a number of projects that have become classics in the medium, with the biggest easily being Cowboy Bebop, the anime series that followed the galactic bounty hunters Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed. In a recent interview, Watanabe had the opportunity to talk about a number of different projects in his past, even revealing that the name Cowboy Bebop wasn't originally going to be the title of the series.
New PlayStation Patent Would Punish Toxic Players and Reward Others
Toxicity is a very big problem with online gaming, and companies are constantly looking for new ways to make things more welcoming. A newly discovered patent from PlayStation indicates that the company is attempting to do just that, with a system that would reward players for good behavior, and punish those that make games less enjoyable for others. Rewards would include things like medals and "virtual points," while toxic players would have their actions reviewed by a human moderator, and players would be given a chance to appeal any potential punishments.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive Season 2 Changes Detailed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting some absolutely massive changes in the upcoming season 2 update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both launched last fall and were incredibly successful commercially, but some fans had strong opinions about the ins and outs of the games. Both games made rather significant changes to the ways they played relative to their predecessors, some of which were pretty controversial and led to frustrated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got the biggest changes of them all with a much more tactical experience that included more menus, faster TTK, and changes to loadouts and buy stations. This really ruffled a lot of feathers and Infinity Ward is now going out of its way to make changes to the game, resulting in a slight delay to season 2's release.
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
New Xbox Summer Showcase Announced
Xbox is planning a big summer showcase for later this year. Xbox is one of the most interesting gaming companies out there because they have not been doing things that other platform holders are doing, for better or worse. They've focused on big services like Xbox Game Pass and instead of trying to compete with PlayStation for big cinematic, prestige games, they've opted to focus on more casual experiences with things like multiplayer and co-op at the forefront. Xbox has also gone out of its way to buy major publishers like Activision and Bethesda to help deepen its first-party offerings both for Xbox Game Pass, but as a platform as a whole. With that said, many were disappointed with the fact that 2022 had pretty much no major first-party releases on Xbox.
Steam Reportedly Getting Classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games
Steam is reportedly getting a few classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games and one of the best series in gaming history. The report comes the way of leaker Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the "classic" Metal Gear Solid games "should be coming to Steam this year." The leaker adds they have received "multiple signs that this will happen," but has "no clue which games and versions" will be exactly included. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.
Starfield Rumor Warns Game Is in "Rough Shape"
An Xbox insider says things are not going well in Starfield land nor are they going well when it comes to Redfall either. One leaker who had accurate info about the new Hi-Fi Rush game just before it was officially announced has suggested that Redfall is in rough shape and that Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG from Bethesda, is doing even worse. These rumors follow the release date announcement for Redfall which is now scheduled to release in May with Starfield to come some time afterwards.
Pokemon Voice Actor Talks Cilan's Return
Before Pokemon bids a fond farewell to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as the stars of the anime adaptation, the television series is giving the anime protagonists the chance to reunite with some major players from the series' past. One of Ash's traveling companions, who first hit the scene during Pokemon: Black And White, is Cilan, who has returned to Ketchum's life as Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master looks to have Ash step down so that the likes of Liko and Roy can take his place in the future of the franchise.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
Twitch Viewers Will Be Able to "Snooze" Ads in 2023
Twitch is making a change in 2023 that'll hopefully make the streaming platform's ad system a bit more agreeable for viewers. The company announced this week plans to make it so that viewers can "snooze" the ads that roll during someone's stream which effectively means you don't have to watch an ad at a time you don't want to. That ad will presumably still come up later based on the language used in the announcement, so you'll watch it eventually, but it's at least a step in a better direction.
