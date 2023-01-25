Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
Butch Harmon makes a prediction about Rickie Fowler after changing his swing: 'I think he'll win this year'
SAN DIEGO – When Rickie Fowler reached out to Butch Harmon and asked him to take a look at his swing, the famed golf swing instructor, who had coached the 34-year-old Fowler during the most successful years of his career, admitted that he shared a thought with many of Fowler’s ardent fans: What took so long?
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
Golf Digest
Nick Faldo rips Greg Norman, says LIV golfers are 'done' playing in the Ryder Cup
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Friday
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. In a tournament that features five of the top-10 players in the world, it is a relatively unknown who heads into the weekend with the lead at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Sam Ryder backed up his stellar 8-under start to reach 12 under. Good for a three-stroke edge over the field, the 32-year-old possesses the first 36-hole lead in his PGA Tour career with eyes on capturing his first victory come Saturday.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has moved from the Coachella desert to the shores of San Diego for this week’s 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Torrey Pines, which hosted the 2021 U.S. Open, again is the site of the second stop in the West Coast Swing. Although the North Course was used during the first two rounds, the South Course is what players have battled down the stretch.
GolfWRX
2023 PGA Show Day Two recap
The GolfWRX crew are on deck at this week’s PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, primed to deliver plenty of content to our readers from the annual gearhead junkie extravaganza all week long. Don’t forget that you can follow along GolfWRX on Instagram for live running updates of content we’ve...
Want to look like a winner? Check out the TravisMathew gear Jon Rahm has been rocking during his two-win heater
After winning back-to-back events and four of his last six starts, it’s safe to say that Jon Rahm is on a heater. Thanks to TravisMathew, Jon Rahm is also in a Heater. The Heater polo has become Rahm’s go-to look, and after lifting trophies in consecutive weeks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and American Express, we’re getting used to seeing Rahm celebrate in his Heather Scooter polo.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
After an exciting finish in Palm Springs, California, the PGA Tour will remain in the state for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Just a two-hour drive from the Coachella Valley, the cliffs of La Jolla will welcome the world's best in what will be a shortened week for competitors. The tournament got underway Wednesday and will continue through Saturday as the PGA Tour has once again moved up the Farmers Insurance Open to allow the NFL playoffs to take center stage on Sunday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Tracing champions’ footsteps in greater San Diego
The third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif. as seen on Thursday, November 16, 2006. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert) The image of Tiger Woods releasing a jubilant scream toward the sky -- his back arched and two fists pumping -- just after his 12-foot birdie putt curled into the cup on the 72nd hole of the the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course is iconic. It’s a scene that will forever be etched into the minds of golf fans who watched that epic. It’s a moment that has decisively linked San Diego with championship golf ever since; and each year around this time that link grows temporarily stronger as the PGA Tour makes its annual visit to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.
