On Good Things Utah today – Fiercely independent,” “driven,” “responsible” and “caretakers” are words that are often used to describe oldest siblings. From a young age, firstborn children are tasked with watching out for their siblings while also being raised by first-time parents, which are experiences that show up in many ways, including in certain topics and beliefs that come out in therapy. What’s more, there are no other children around when the oldest child is born, which means their role models are adults, their caregivers, according to Aparna Sagaram, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of Space to Reflect in Philadelphia. Younger siblings, on the other hand, have their older siblings around and look at them as role models. “Generally, they say younger siblings are more relaxed and more carefree — it’s interesting because their role models are actually a child,” Sagaram said. Combined with the lived experiences oldest children have, this creates specific challenges that are often discussed in therapy. Below are some of the most common issues oldest siblings bring up in sessions:

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO