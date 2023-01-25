Read full article on original website
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
Red And Grey Swooshes Pair To Liven This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
While Drake’s NOCTA brand and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH are set to round out the 40th anniversary silhouette’s final collaborative offerings of the year, a lasting number of grade school propositions are additionally being worked into the Air Force 1’s final mix such as the titular red mini Swooshes accenting the latest “Triple-White” aesthetic for the youth.
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cherry” Is Available Now
This past holiday season saw the debut of an all-new Air Jordan 11 construction, pairing crisp white leathers with a vibrant patent red finish. As is customary with Jumpman’s hybrid silhouettes, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is taking on the same two-toned ensemble through a cushioned lens. Remaining...
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Noble Green” Revealed
This Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is set to be a hit. Jumpman has been going wild with its golf variations as of late, including when it comes to the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. Overall, this is a fantastic shoe that takes the aesthetic of the Air Jordan 1 Low and adds some elements that make these ideal for a weekend out on the golf course.
Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Minimalist Looks & Trendy Sneakers
Simone Biles and her fiancee, Jonathan Owens, posed for Instagram in matching minimalist looks. The Houston Texans athlete proposed to the Olympic gold medalist last February, and they have been living happily ever after before our eyes. Biles suited up in a brown chocolate set perfect for a casual night out. The oversized leather jacket was designed with bold pockets and buttons down the center, while the high-waisted pants featured a similar liquid texture and a wide hem at the feet. Underneath the jacket, she opted for a simple white crop top with a high neck. She accessorized with diamond rings and...
Ben Affleck to play Phil Knight in film about Nike’s Air Jordan brand
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ben Affleck will portray Portland native and Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the new movie titled “Air” that premieres this spring. “Air” follows the story of how Nike secured its brand-defining deal with legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. Affleck, who is also directing the film, will star alongside Matt Damon who […]
This Nike Air Max 97 Encompasses Hoya Paranoia
In preparation for the Beaverton brand’s celebratory Air Max Day, the entire slate from The Swooshes iconic cushioning series has received a notable uptick in propositions, such as this “Georgetown” extended Nike Air Max 97. Having prepared an Air Jordan 1, Nike Terminator and Air Jordan 6...
Sneaker Releases: Saucony and Diadora Reveal Tech-Loaded Running Shoes + More News
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jan. 26, 2023: Saucony is gearing up to release the Endorphin Elite, a performance running style that the brand is calling its lightest, fastest and most energy efficient shoe to date. Underfoot, Saucony paired Pwrrun HG, its highest rebound foam, with a new articulated, fork-shaped carbon plate. As for the uppers, Saucony combined knitted and mesh materials to create a next-to-skin, weightless feel. Also, a midfoot webbing system was added to ensure a secure, race-ready fit. The Saucony Endorphin...
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
Nike’s “Airbrush” Collection Expands With A White And Green Blazer Mid ’77
As the brand’s first basketball shoe, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is a relic of the past. Yet, the silhouette continues to usher in new styles like a newly-surfaced faded one. Akin to a previously-seen white and pink Air Max 97, the unreleased pair features a heavy “colorless” finish across its upper. Canvas and chenille materials come together throughout the top-half, with the logos on the sides interrupting their clean surroundings with stark green contrast. The midsole underfoot keeps things traditional in build, but it enjoys an “unfinished” paint job; the sock liner also boasts a similar look, likely a nod to airbrush painting. Lastly, classic herringbone traction rounds out the two-tone Blazer in light gum brown.
