Read full article on original website
Related
Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry had a standout fashion moment for her date night with husband Steph Curry this week. Ayesha shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram. “Love a date night… cam on the cam,” she captioned, referencing the NBA player’s god-sister and fellow basketball player Cameron Brink who took the picture. The television personality wore a black minidress that featured a display of colorful birds. She layered the top with a black leather trench coat. Ayesha accessorized with a pair of...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Pieces to Wear for Rihanna’s Concert (AKA the Super Bowl)
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching on February 12. While we don’t yet know which teams will be playing, we do know that we’ll be cheering on halftime performer and singer sensation Rihanna. The “Lift Me Up” singer will be taking on the field for what will no doubt be an iconic performance.
dcnewsnow.com
Best workout gloves
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It isn’t any secret that everyone can benefit from working out regularly. It helps to build muscle, improve cardiovascular health, increase bone density and keep weight under control. And no matter whether you have hopes of being a competition powerlifter one day or hitting the gym a couple of times a week, you’ll need a pair of workout gloves to protect your hands and enhance your grip.
Comments / 0