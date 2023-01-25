Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Branch County school kids get second straight snow day
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The after effects of a five inch snowfall were still being felt on Thursday. Students in all of the Branch County school districts got a second straight snow day due mainly to the poor condition of secondary roads. There had been no cancellations for...
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential heavy lake effect snow on Thursday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 4 a.m. Friday for Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co. and Berrien and Cass Co., MI. This is where an additional 2" to 4" of lake effect snow will fall. The additional snow will continue to impact traveling across the advisory area.
Snowy weather closing LifeWays on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25
JACKSON, MI – Due to inclement weather, LifeWays is closing in Jackson. LifeWays, 1200 N. West Ave., which serves Jackson and Hillsdale counties, is closing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. LifeWays Crisis Services staff will remain onsite, and the Crisis Residential Unit will remain fully operational. Residents can...
Snow, ice on roads caused almost 50 crashes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Inclement winter weather took more than 50 vehicles off the road during Wednesday’s snowstorm, though few of those crashes resulted in injuries. Since midnight Jan. 25, Jackson County Central Dispatch has received 49 requests for weather-related crashes caused by a snowstorm that hit the area Wednesday, said Central Dispatch Director Jason Hamman.
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
Winter Storm Watch: 6 or more inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday
The National Weather Service says southeast Michigan can expect at least 2 to 4 inches during a mid-week storm. Greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Sheriff Road Report
Lenawee County, MI – Roads were slushy and slippery starting Wednesday afternoon in Lenawee County, adn that remains the case today… but how safe were local drivers during the large snowfall event?. Sheriff Troy Bevier talked to WLEN News about crashes and accidents during the early afternoon hours...
Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
wfft.com
LaGrange County under Travel Advisory
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County is now under a Travel Advisory. An Advisory is the lowest level of advisory. Routine travel and activities may be restricted in areas due to hazardous conditions. Caution should be used and hazardous areas should be avoided. The advisory is in effect until further...
wkzo.com
No injuries in bathroom fire at Kalamazoo Central High School Thursday
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A fire in a bathroom at Kalamazoo Central High School Thurday afternoon is under investigation. Around 1:00 p.m. the Township of Kalamazoo Police and Fire Department responded to 911 calls of a fire in the bathroom at the school on North Drake Road.
Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
WANE-TV
Slick roads cause crashes, hazardous conditions on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hazardous weather conditions have caused numerous crashes Wednesday as crews work to keep the roads as safe as possible. Indiana State Police (ISP) previously reported a portion of I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road had been shut down earlier Wednesday after multiple crashes before eventually opening back up.
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
Icy road blamed for crash near Cassopolis
One person was hospitalized after a crash west of Cassopolis Wednesday morning.
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
