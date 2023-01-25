Read full article on original website
How the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Rosters Were Built
Adding homegrown depth was critical to each team that reached this stage of the postseason. They say football is a game of inches and, in the Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, there’s real proof of that going back more than 16 months before the ball was snapped at Arrowhead.
NFL Conference Championship Weekend DFS Playbook
Breaking down your options into spend-up studs, salary savers and dart throws. The NFL’s conference championship games kick off on Sunday, and it’s time to set your DFS lineups. I’ve broken down some players to target at each salary point including a few in the last section that...
Justin Jefferson Reacts to NFL MVP Finalist Announcement
A wide receiver has never won the MVP title before. The 2022 season NFL honors finalists were announced on Wednesday, and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave an honest response to him being a finalist for this season’s NFL MVP. The five finalists include quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes,...
Kelce Parents Share Why They Chose Eagles Game Over Chiefs
The brothers are both playing on championship Sunday for the first time. With the Eagles and Chiefs playing on Sunday, it will be the first time that both Kelce brothers are playing in championship games on the same day. As a result, the Kelce parents had to make a decision about which game to attend.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Mike Bianco Discusses 'Juggling' Offseason Following National Championship
The Rebels head coach was made available to the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming season.
Northwestern easy winner, moves into 2nd-place Big Ten tie
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 24 points and Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ third straight win. Their 15th win matched last season’s total for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) and moved them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Rutgers. Audige shot 9 of 14 with three 3-pointers. Boo Buie had 21 points with eight assists. Robbie Beran added 14 points. Jason Battle scored 20 points to lead the Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9), who have lost five straight. Ta’Lon Cooper added 12 points. Minnesota was without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia for the second straight game. Garcia has a bone bruise in his right foot. Pharrel Payne returned from concussion protocol and started after missing Wednesday’s loss to Indiana.
