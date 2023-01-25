Read full article on original website
Road crews work to limit salt usage to protect environment
MAINE, USA — It's been a busy week for public works and road crews in Maine, after the state saw three winter storms in six days. As crews from agencies like the Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority work to treat roadways, they're very cognizant of just how they're being treated.
WPFO
Berlin City awards much-needed funding to Maine schools, community organizations
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Nearly a dozen schools and organizations across Maine are getting some much-needed funding. "The Berlin City Keep Driving Foundation" awarded grants to 11 recipients from schools and community organizations Wednesday in South Portland. Berlin City says the money is going toward well-deserving recipients for their...
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice
mainepublic.org
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
WPFO
Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake structures to prevent collapses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For people worried about their property, it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above. That's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
WPFO
South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
WPFO
Indoor sports facility collapses under weight of snow, rain in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- An indoor sports facility in Topsham collapsed Thursday morning under the weight of rain and snow from an overnight storm. The Dome at Coastal Maine collapsed around 4 a.m., according to the program director. Right now, it is unknown if the facility will be able to be...
WPFO
Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
WPFO
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WPFO
Guns stolen from cars in Portland, police remind Mainers to lock vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police are urging Mainers to lock their vehicles after several guns were stolen from cars in Portland. On Wednesday, two 9mm handguns were stolen from two different vehicles. Police say vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Portland with 22 occurrences through 25 days in January,...
WPFO
Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today
Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
WPFO
String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang
YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
WPFO
7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten
MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
Popular Bar in Lewiston “The Cage” is Closing After 54 Years
We are all saddened to hear that this one very historic and long running bar in Lewiston will soon be shutting their doors to the public after so many years. It has been a meeting place for drinks and memories and now after 54 years The Cage in Lewiston, will be soon closing it's doors.
