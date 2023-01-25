ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

WPFO

Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake structures to prevent collapses

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For people worried about their property, it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above. That's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company

WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community

LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang

YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
YORK, ME
WPFO

7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten

MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
MANCHESTER, NH

