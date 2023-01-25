Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference.

Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner said the incident happened at 1:59 p.m. when Marvin L. Price, 41, of Johnstown was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

An autopsy found Price died from multiple gunshot wounds and Lees ruled his manner of death a homicide. Lees explained he was not going to elaborate on how many times Price was shot or where due to the ongoing investigation.

Neugebauer said during the conference there is no further danger to the public and believed Price was targeted in the shooting. The DA reiterated they are still requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect and said they have already received some tips that are being looked into.

Chief Pritchard also added the Johnstown Police Department received funding approved by the city council to help prevent violent crimes. He said the efforts have already helped reduce the number of crimes committed and said they are continuing to work toward improving over last year.

In 2022, 10 homicides were reported in Johnstown; nine of them were the result of shootings.

The shooting happened on the 600 Block of Park Avenue near Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church. Johnstown police and the Cambria County DA’s Office released photos of a suspect along with a jacket he was reportedly wearing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Johnstown police at (814) 472-2100 and request to speak with Detective Sergeant Cory Adams. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the keyword JPD to 847411 , adding a space, typing in your tip information, and hitting send.

