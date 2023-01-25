Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
CoinTelegraph
88x Finance partners with Axelar Network for cross-chain yield aggregator
The crypto bear market may be lasting longer than expected, but some Web3 startups see it as the perfect opportunity to build solutions and infrastructure that will welcome users and institutions when the next wave of adoption arrives. Cross-chain yield aggregator 88x Finance claims that the emergence of general message...
u.today
850 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by This User Ahead of Shibarium Beta Launch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
ChatGPT's creator OpenAI has doubled in value since 2021 as the language bot goes viral and Microsoft pours in $10 billion
OpenAI, the parent company of popular language bot ChatGPT, has skyrocketed in valuation and popularity since November. In 2021, the tech firm had roughly a $14 billion valuation, and is now valued at about $29 billion, according to Semafor. Microsoft this month agreed to a $10 billion investment in OpenAI.
CoinDesk
Sui-Based Ethos Wallet Raises $4.2M in Seed Round
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethos Wallet, which integrates into decentralized applications (dapps) on the Sui blockchain, has raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by Boldstart ventures and gumi Cryptos Capital. The funds will be used for hiring, continued development of the wallet and developer infrastructure and to expand the product beyond traditional wallet capabilities, according to apress release Thursday.
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Metaverse-focused layer 1 blockchain protocol Lamina1 has promoted President Rebecca Barkin to be its CEO effective immediately, according to acompany blog post. As CEO, Barkin will oversee all business operations for Lamina1, including “partnerships,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon's MATIC Token Surges Amid Spike in Transactions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum scaling tool Polygon’s MATIC token has surged 12% over the past 24 hours, continuing its strong momentum this year. MATIC was recently trading at $1.11. It is up 48% since Dec. 31...
CoinDesk
Proof Reveals Artists Behind Grails III NFT Release, Urging Collectors to Appreciate Digital Art Over Hype
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After weeks of anticipation, the 20 artists behind non-fungible token (NFT) collective Proof’s Grails III collection were revealed Friday. The collection features a wide range of notable digital creators, including generative artist Matt...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinDesk
The Interaction of Money, Nature and AI, With Stan Stalnaker
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A digital currency pre-existing bitcoin?. How can new technologies such as AI help design and build green economies in all social systems?. Is Identity dangerous or essential to every financial transaction?. On this episode...
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Milo Launches Crypto Loans
Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity “to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case-by-case basis.”
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
Comments / 0