Texas State

Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
CoinDesk

Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit

Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit

"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options

Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

88x Finance partners with Axelar Network for cross-chain yield aggregator

The crypto bear market may be lasting longer than expected, but some Web3 startups see it as the perfect opportunity to build solutions and infrastructure that will welcome users and institutions when the next wave of adoption arrives. Cross-chain yield aggregator 88x Finance claims that the emergence of general message...
CoinDesk

FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal

FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal

It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
CoinDesk

Sui-Based Ethos Wallet Raises $4.2M in Seed Round

Sui-Based Ethos Wallet Raises $4.2M in Seed Round

Ethos Wallet, which integrates into decentralized applications (dapps) on the Sui blockchain, has raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by Boldstart ventures and gumi Cryptos Capital. The funds will be used for hiring, continued development of the wallet and developer infrastructure and to expand the product beyond traditional wallet capabilities, according to apress release Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

"The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO

Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO

Metaverse-focused layer 1 blockchain protocol Lamina1 has promoted President Rebecca Barkin to be its CEO effective immediately, according to acompany blog post. As CEO, Barkin will oversee all business operations for Lamina1, including "partnerships,...
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinDesk

The Interaction of Money, Nature and AI, With Stan Stalnaker

The Interaction of Money, Nature and AI, With Stan Stalnaker

A digital currency pre-existing bitcoin?. How can new technologies such as AI help design and build green economies in all social systems?. Is Identity dangerous or essential to every financial transaction?. On this episode...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff

Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff

Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Milo Launches Crypto Loans

Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity “to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case-by-case basis.”
FLORIDA STATE

