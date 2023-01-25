Read full article on original website
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
Fun with Hopewell Public Library in February 2023
The Hopewell Public Library has a calendar packed with activities this December! Take a look at this round-up. If you’re looking for even more, please visit MercerMe’s community calendar!. HPL Speaker Series: Lichens of the Hopewell Valley with Dennis Waters. Wednesday, February 1, 7-8pm The Hopewell Theater, 5...
Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events
CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
Trenton Police Department Announces Citizen’s Police Academy
Law enforcement is a hot topic; whether on TV or in the news, policing is an essential subject of discussion in our society. However, because this can be such a divisive issue, many communities feel a sense of tension when interacting with their community’s law enforcement. To connect with our city’s residents and provide citizens with a clearer picture of the work police do in our communities, the Trenton Police Department has announced this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!
With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike
Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
New Report: Mercer County, NJ, Wasted Millions in Taxpayer Dollars
A new report finds Mercer County paid millions in penalties & interest for late tax filings. Mercer County lawmaker expresses anger and wants to know: who dropped the ball?. A spokesperson for Mercer County says the taxpayers were “let down”. Your tax dollars hard at work. The New Jersey...
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
NJ FamilyCare Now Provides Insurance Regardless of Immigration Status
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of January 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ...
Mercer County Failed to Pay $4.5M in Payroll Taxes, Fines Watchdog Says
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- A New Jersey State Comptroller report issued on Tuesday says that Mercer County failed to pay $4.5 million in delinquent payroll taxes, fines and fees. The independent state agency investigation was initiated after a confidential complaint was filed in 2021. According to the Comptroller, between 2018 and 2021, the Mercer County Finance Department (MCFD) regularly failed to make adequate and timely payroll quarterly tax payments to both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the New Jersey Division of Taxation. The report says that "During that time, there was only one quarter in which the County was not charged interest due to late payments;...
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
Edwards, Feliciano, Gonzalez overwhelmingly win Trenton at-large council runoff
Jasi Edwards, Crystal Feliciano, and Yazminelly Gonzalez have easily won three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, defeating three other candidates in the runoff for an election that initially came before voters more than two months ago. As of 11:14 p.m. and with 100% of election districts reporting, Edwards...
Many NJ patients losing doctors to ‘concierge’ medicine. What is that?
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
5 Unique Must-Try Restaruants in New Hope, PA
- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
