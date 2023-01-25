Read full article on original website
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
cbs4indy.com
Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
xrock1039.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
Fox 59
Slick conditions develop tonight in wake of Wednesday’s wet snow
Despite failing to produce area-wide six inch totals, Colder temperatures and additional snow showers will create slick conditions overnight. The SNOW SEASON struggles on here in central Indiana. Snow tallies Wednesday fell short of this storm’s potential. Only a few 6″ reports north we received and they were mainly in far, northcentral Indiana. The official total is 2.9″ for the city of Indianapolis despite over two-thirds of an inch liquid available. Heavy wet snow was still melting off late day.
WKRC
New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
cbs4indy.com
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
eaglecountryonline.com
Overturned Tanker Causes Shut Down of U.S. 421 in Ripley County
The accident took place early Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A tanker crash shut down U.S. 421 for several hours early this morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near the northern county line around 5:41...
WIBC.com
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WKRC
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
WKRC
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
