Green Bay, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
DE PERE, WI
CWD Found In Wild Deer In Waupaca County

TOWN OF HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County’s deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It’s the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Ariens Nordic Center Hosts Its First Big Event

CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
Green Bay Residents Can Help Set The City’s Energy Goals

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
Race For Green Bay Mayor Is Anything But Non-Partisan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In less than a month, voters in Green Bay will be voting for their preferred candidate for mayor, with the top two vote getters advancing to April’s general election. If campaign money raised is any indication, two candidates already have a significant edge.
GREEN BAY, WI
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
OSHKOSH, WI
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Taking A Closer Look At A Accident Prone Stretch Of Highway

CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to make a stretch of highway in Marinette County a bit safer, but it wants the public’s input on how to do so. WisDOT announced Thursday that it would be hosting a public involvement meeting on Feb....
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
A Package Of Drugs Mailed To Green Bay’s Police Chief

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, containing narcotics that was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis. The package was intercepted internally before reaching...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton Looks To Change Traffic Flow On Busy Street

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. Appleton city officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle.
APPLETON, WI
Manitowoc County Woman Fined for Election Fraud

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect on City’s Southwest Side

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon...
GREEN BAY, WI

