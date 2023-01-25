ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MI

Scio Twp: Board Mtg Synopsis 12-27-22

Meeting called to order at 5:31 pm by Supervisor Hathaway. Present: Hathaway, Flintoft, Knol, Kerry, Brazeau, Reiser, Palmer. Approved the contract with Management Advisory Group, LL to retain the services of Marc Thompson as Interim Township Administrator. Approved the termination of the Interim Employment Agreement of May 10, 2022 with...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
Scio Township sets a parks, recreation and open space plan for the next five years

Scio Township has an updated Parks, Recreation, & Open Space Master Plan. The plan is for years 2023-2027 and is intended to serve as a guide for work on parks, paths and open spaces, and it enables Scio Township to apply for grant funds to help pay for various capital improvements. The township board approved the plan at its Jan. 24 meeting after it went through the renewal process that had public input received through various means, including a public hearing held on Jan. 10.
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
Scio Twp Police Report, December 2022

In December 2022, Officers responded to 785 calls for police service, down from 835 the previous year for a 14% decrease. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) were 10,098, up from 8,306 for the same period last year for a 22% increase. Deputies conducted 245 traffic stops, up from 230 last...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI

