Scio Township has an updated Parks, Recreation, & Open Space Master Plan. The plan is for years 2023-2027 and is intended to serve as a guide for work on parks, paths and open spaces, and it enables Scio Township to apply for grant funds to help pay for various capital improvements. The township board approved the plan at its Jan. 24 meeting after it went through the renewal process that had public input received through various means, including a public hearing held on Jan. 10.

SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO