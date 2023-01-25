Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition
South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
straightarrownews.com
Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana
A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
stmarynow.com
Attorney general recognizes local heroes
When state Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared at a recent East St. Mary Kiwanis Club luncheon in Morgan City, he recognized St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department personnel for their performance in recent incidents. Top Photo: K9 Deputy Blake Giroir was recognized for responding to an incident in the Baldwin area, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive after being in water. Giroir went to the scene and began to administer CPR on the child until he was joined by Acadian Ambulance EMTs. He traveled with them to the hospital, where the child was stabilized. Medical personnel remarked that the quick action by Giroir in administering CPR made it possible for the child to be saved. Bottom Photo: The second incident that Landry recognized was a negotiation with a barricaded subject in Berwick, which ended peacefully with the subject coming out and being transported to a local medical facility without harming himself or others. Negotiators deployed that night are part of the SMPSO Special Response Team, whose members train together regularly for calls like this one. Team members and their roles: Office Mike Rodrigue, primary negotiator, Berwick Police Department; Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson, secondary negotiator, SMPSO; Lt. IC Kim Cudd, recorder, SMPSO; and Detective Lt. David Spencer, team leader, SMPSO.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receiving over half-million dollar donation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three parishes are going to be a beneficiary of a donation from Nutrien. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is receiving this donation from the fertilizer company. The donation is in the amount of $600,000 and it will go to help feed people in...
stmarynow.com
Stephensville park to be named for Larry Doiron
A 10 a.m. Friday ceremony is planned to dedicate a Stephensville park to the memory of developer Larry Doiron Sr. Doiron died in May 2021 at age 92 after a lifetime as a businessman, Morgan City Council member, a police juror and, for 27 years, a member of the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board, where he worked to find solutions for backwater flooding in the area. Thursday would have been Doiron's 94th birthday.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana
There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
stmarynow.com
Construction continues at new Berwick library
The St. Mary Parish Library Berwick branch is taking shape, although not as quickly as officials had hoped. They’re looking forward to the completion of construction in six to eight weeks, followed a few weeks later by a grand opening. When complete, the 8,100-square-foot building will be more than...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City Council calls for tax election for police, firefighter pay
Morgan City’s mayor and council took a step Tuesday toward fulfilling a pledge they made eight months ago. Now it’s in the hands of city voters. The council on Tuesday approved a resolution setting a special election April 29 on a proposed half-percent sales tax dedicated to pay for city police officers and firefighters. The proceeds would also be used to train them.
theadvocate.com
Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'
Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
stmarynow.com
Hephaestus celebrates Twelth Night
The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queen’s Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LXI Emma Levert Aucoin and her family at The Old Building in Berwick. From left are Jennifer Wise with her husband 2022 Hephaestus Captain Michael Wise, the queen’s father Gregory P. Aucoin, the queen, the queen’s mother Michelle Trapp, and King Hephaestus LXI Gerard Bourgeois and his wife, Ruth.
wbrz.com
Parents alerted about 'inappropriate word' used around elementary school students Wednesday
DONALDSONVILLE - Parents of students at Lowery Elementary were notified Wednesday afternoon that an adult at the school used an "inappropriate word" that may have been overheard by students. The following statement was sent to families:. Today, an adult used an inappropriate word that may have been overheard by some...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19. Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana has been reported missing. According to authorities, Robert was last seen and heard from by his family on January 19.
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
stmarynow.com
Area births announced
Born to Shekita M. Hayes and Morris Hatcher Sr. of Berwick, a boy, Malachi Da’Mar Hatcher, on Dec. 9 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez (nee: Jamie Bouy) of Morgan...
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
