Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Heights High School puts 'additional protocols' in place for Friday night basketball game after large fight erupts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New protocols were put in place for the latest home basketball game Friday night at Cleveland Heights High School. These changes came after a large fight with at least 50 people erupted in the school’s parking lot earlier this week following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball game. Authorities say two police officers were assaulted during the incident and two teens were hurt.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Linebacker GA James Laurinaitis leaves for Ohio State

Notre Dame linebacker graduate assistant James Laurinaitis is leaving the Irish for the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Laurinaitis was a star linebacker for Ohio State and was teammates with Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame was James’s first coaching gig at the college level, and this move is very expected. Not only does the allure of returning to your alma mater hold a lot of weight, but coaches tend to move around quite a bit early in their careers.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
ideastream.org

All the vacant lots in Cleveland could cover 3 airports

When Alyssa Hernandez moved from Florida to Cleveland to become the city’s director of community development, she was told the city managed more than 18,000 vacant lots — places where houses and businesses stood when Cleveland had more people. Where she came from in Florida, vacant lots are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law

According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

South Euclid 8th grader missing for nearly a week

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking to the public to help find an 8th grader who has been missing for nearly a week. According to police, James Kushner-Cunningham left through his bedroom window sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. He has not been seen since.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 44-year-old Cleveland woman last seen Dec. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1. She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in the 12900...
CLEVELAND, OH

