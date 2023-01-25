Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland star athlete making sure underserved youth get the same opportunity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The idea was formed nearly two years after he saw kids fundraising for youth football a block from St. Ignatius while he played linebacker for the Wildcats. In 2018, Adam Shibley teamed up with Michigan teammates Joel Honigford and Jess Speight to bring TUFF to life.
Cleveland Cavaliers issue statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
Shortly after videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, the Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement calling for peace and pledging to "be part of the solution."
Cleveland Heights High School puts 'additional protocols' in place for Friday night basketball game after large fight erupts
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New protocols were put in place for the latest home basketball game Friday night at Cleveland Heights High School. These changes came after a large fight with at least 50 people erupted in the school’s parking lot earlier this week following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball game. Authorities say two police officers were assaulted during the incident and two teens were hurt.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Linebacker GA James Laurinaitis leaves for Ohio State
Notre Dame linebacker graduate assistant James Laurinaitis is leaving the Irish for the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Laurinaitis was a star linebacker for Ohio State and was teammates with Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame was James’s first coaching gig at the college level, and this move is very expected. Not only does the allure of returning to your alma mater hold a lot of weight, but coaches tend to move around quite a bit early in their careers.
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. honored at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards; hosted by Joe Thomas
Legendary Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. was recognized for his achievements during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.
ideastream.org
All the vacant lots in Cleveland could cover 3 airports
When Alyssa Hernandez moved from Florida to Cleveland to become the city’s director of community development, she was told the city managed more than 18,000 vacant lots — places where houses and businesses stood when Cleveland had more people. Where she came from in Florida, vacant lots are...
Videos show a huge fight after a Cleveland Heights high school basketball game, Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video shows a huge fight where two police officers got punched after a high school basket game,...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
Russell Wintner, owner and manager of Cleveland's iconic Memphis Kiddie Park, dies at age 70
CLEVELAND — Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of Memphis Kiddie Park, has passed away at the age of 70. Wintner, who is survived by his wife Elli and two children, died earlier this week at his winter home in Delray Beach, Florida. 3News spent time with Wintner last...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Corwyn Collier’s amazing story now has another chapter — cover model for Men’s Health magazine. “I’ve been into fitness since I was a teenager growing up my entire life because of sports, I played football, wrestled, ran track,” Collier remembered.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid 8th grader missing for nearly a week
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking to the public to help find an 8th grader who has been missing for nearly a week. According to police, James Kushner-Cunningham left through his bedroom window sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. He has not been seen since.
Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
'Working hard to close the literacy gap': Local students get new books to read
At Stephanie Tubbs Jones School in Cleveland, each of the nearly 300 students in grades pre-K through eighth have new books to add to their libraries at home, thanks to a Scholastic book fair.
Fundraiser for South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, to be held Feb. 4
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The summer’s annual Rock the Block is known as South Euclid’s biggest party. But its organizers are looking to get the party started a little early when they hold a Feb. 4 fundraiser in support of the event. That fundraiser will be held from...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 26-Jan. 29)
Dave Landau performs at Hilarities and the High School Rock Off returns to the Rock Hall
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Cleveland woman last seen Dec. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1. She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in the 12900...
