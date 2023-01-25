Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
NBC Sports
Bruins trade targets: Five defensemen Boston should pursue
The Boston Bruins just became the fastest team to reach 80 points in a season. They are an absolute juggernaut loaded with impressive talent and depth at every position. So, what should a team like that do before the March 3 trade deadline to get even better?. Additional depth on...
Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NHL
The CHL Top Prospects Game | PROSPECT WATCH
Connor Bedard wasn't the only one bringing star quality to the game, there's depth in the upcoming draft fans should keep their eyes on. A key evaluation tool for the upcoming NHL Draft took place earlier this week with the annual CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in the Vancouver suburb of Langley.
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
Nick Schmaltz tallies hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
The Arizona Coyotes received a boost in the lineup and it translated into puck luck. Nick Schmaltz’s first career hat trick opened the scoring as the Coyotes (16-28-5) blanked the St. Louis Blues 5-0 at Mullett Arena on Thursday. Christian Fischer and Nick Ritchie each had a hand in Travis Boyd’s goal at 5:02...
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CGY @ SEA - 8:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review determined Seattle's Jared McCann made contact with goaltender Dan Vladar in the crease which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Alex Wennberg's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL
Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Fabbri shot into an open left side after taking a pass from Michael Rasmussen on a 2-on-1 for the winning goal. "I think...
Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks
Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Luke Philp Scores First NHL Point Under Perfectly Unconventional Circumstances
The 27-year-old scored his first NHL point in a game he wasn't even slated to play in, and it's only fitting given his unconventional path to the show. It's been a long and unconventional journey to the NHL for Chicago Blackhawks forward Luke Philp. But after biding his time in juniors, Canadian college hockey, and the AHL, the 27-year-old finally got the call to the show on Monday. He made his Hawks debut Tuesday in Vancouver and recorded his first NHL point Thursday against Calgary.
Yardbarker
Frank Seravalli lists the Flames as deadline buyers, mentions Vladimir Tarasenko, James van Riemsdyk, and Max Domi as possible targets
Last year, the Flames put together a 10-game winning streak in February and established themselves as the team to beat in the Pacific Division. With Johnny Gaudreau on an expiring contract, general manager Brad Treliving unsurprisingly leaned in and made multiple moves to improve the Flames ahead of the trade deadline. He acquired Tyler Toffoli in mid-February to give the team a proven sniper and then he added Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Carpenter to solidify the team’s depth a few weeks later.
NBC Sports
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking Bruins' best assets to make deals
The Boston Bruins are the class of the NHL with at least a 12-point lead over every other opponent in the standings entering Friday. Boston has the look of an all-time team, and it's currently on pace to break the league records for the most points and most wins by any team in regular season history.
