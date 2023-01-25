A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%. The state of Washington would become the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content. The bill under major consideration. Across the country and currently in Washington, the legal blood alcohol content limit for most drivers is 0.08%. But, limits vary by state for commercial drivers or drivers with past DUI convictions. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved his support for the bill saying “he’s convinced the change would cause people to moderate their drinking and driving behavior.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO