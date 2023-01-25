ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
southarkansassun.com

Up To $2,200 Monthly Payments For 24 Months In Washington

Residents of Washington will be receiving up to $2,200 in monthly payments for 24 months. These monthly payments are due to the state’s Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. As stated in an article in House Democrats, the House Bill 1045 was introduced by State Representative Liz Berry of Washington. This House Bill is expected to establish an Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. This program in turn will help residents of Washington with their basic needs, especially with rent, housing, food, and healthcare.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Washington Bill Seeks To Lower Alcohol Level

A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%. The state of Washington would become the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content. The bill under major consideration. Across the country and currently in Washington, the legal blood alcohol content limit for most drivers is 0.08%. But, limits vary by state for commercial drivers or drivers with past DUI convictions. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved his support for the bill saying “he’s convinced the change would cause people to moderate their drinking and driving behavior.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

WA bill would cap rent hikes for tenants

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Like the cost of just about everything, the cost of rent in Washington continues to rise. Some state lawmakers say they are now trying to ease that pain. Right now, multiple bills are moving throughout the state legislature, aimed at curbing rent increases and protecting tenants from added fines.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?

A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

New report gives WA state 3 ‘F’ grades out of 5 categories for tobacco control policies

The results are in for this year’s statewide tobacco prevention effort test. Washington didn’t make the mark. The American Lung Association released its yearly “State of Tobacco Control” report this week for every U.S. state and the federal government. Washington state received three ‘F’ grades out of five total reviews for its lackluster state funding toward tobacco prevention programs, access to cessation resources and its failure to ban flavored tobacco products. The federal government also received mixed reviews.
WASHINGTON STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?

Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy