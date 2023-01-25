Read full article on original website
Related
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $2,200 Monthly Payments For 24 Months In Washington
Residents of Washington will be receiving up to $2,200 in monthly payments for 24 months. These monthly payments are due to the state’s Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. As stated in an article in House Democrats, the House Bill 1045 was introduced by State Representative Liz Berry of Washington. This House Bill is expected to establish an Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. This program in turn will help residents of Washington with their basic needs, especially with rent, housing, food, and healthcare.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but still being collected
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
seattlemedium.com
Washington Bill Seeks To Lower Alcohol Level
A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%. The state of Washington would become the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content. The bill under major consideration. Across the country and currently in Washington, the legal blood alcohol content limit for most drivers is 0.08%. But, limits vary by state for commercial drivers or drivers with past DUI convictions. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved his support for the bill saying “he’s convinced the change would cause people to moderate their drinking and driving behavior.”
KXLY
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
KXLY
WA bill would cap rent hikes for tenants
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Like the cost of just about everything, the cost of rent in Washington continues to rise. Some state lawmakers say they are now trying to ease that pain. Right now, multiple bills are moving throughout the state legislature, aimed at curbing rent increases and protecting tenants from added fines.
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
Gun rights groups speak out as Washington state Dems eye ban on semi-automatic rifles
Gun rights groups are speaking out against a bill being pushed by Washington state Democrats that would ban the manufacturing, sale and possession of so-called "assault weapons."
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
q13fox.com
Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington
OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
Washington Attorney General sues Providence hospitals over 'unfair' medical billing practices
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a trial is moving forward in a legal case alleging Providence hospitals used "unfair and deceptive" medical billing practices for low-income patients. Providence denies the allegations, saying it holds all to the "highest standards and do not condone billing...
Tri-City Herald
All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?
A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
kpq.com
State Considers Bill that Allows Agricultural Employers to Schedule 50-Hour Work Weeks
State legislature is considering a bill that would increase the amount of hours an agricultural worker would need for overtime pay to 50 hours per week. 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner is one of the key sponsors for HB 1523, which is tied to a similar Senate bill, SB 5476, proposing the same thing.
Tri-City Herald
New report gives WA state 3 ‘F’ grades out of 5 categories for tobacco control policies
The results are in for this year’s statewide tobacco prevention effort test. Washington didn’t make the mark. The American Lung Association released its yearly “State of Tobacco Control” report this week for every U.S. state and the federal government. Washington state received three ‘F’ grades out of five total reviews for its lackluster state funding toward tobacco prevention programs, access to cessation resources and its failure to ban flavored tobacco products. The federal government also received mixed reviews.
Tri-City Herald
Still finding stink bugs this winter? An insect ecologist tells us why they’re in Washington
The brown marmorated stink bug is one pest that Washington residents can’t seem to shake from their homes this winter. As of December, the pest has been detected inhabiting forests, people’s homes and devouring crops across 30 counties statewide, according to Washington State University. Some people might be...
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?
Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
Comments / 8