Prominent stores are closing, relocating, and going bankrupt due to the pandemic. The Nike store located in the downtown district shut down on January 20, Amazon is vacating its downtown Seattle tower in April and the Regal Cinema theater is closing in February as a result of the parent company’s bankruptcy filing. But the pandemic is not the only issue, several businesses are leaving downtown for reasons including the growing crime and homelessness issues. Downtown Seattle was the first American urban center to experience the impacts of COVID-19, enduring a sudden economic downturn.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO