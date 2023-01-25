ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Vigil Held for Toddler Taken from Bowling Alley 24 Years Ago

To mark the ongoing search for Teekah, a candlelight vigil was held Monday night. Her family has held the vigil every year, and it’s open to the public. Teekah Lewis, 2, vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley nearly 24 years ago. A maroon late 1980s or 90s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was last seen speeding away.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Hammer Attacker Awaiting Trial

Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Downtown a Major Focus

Prominent stores are closing, relocating, and going bankrupt due to the pandemic. The Nike store located in the downtown district shut down on January 20, Amazon is vacating its downtown Seattle tower in April and the Regal Cinema theater is closing in February as a result of the parent company’s bankruptcy filing. But the pandemic is not the only issue, several businesses are leaving downtown for reasons including the growing crime and homelessness issues. Downtown Seattle was the first American urban center to experience the impacts of COVID-19, enduring a sudden economic downturn.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles

Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy