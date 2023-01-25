Read full article on original website
Related
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
Tuberculosis case reported at local elementary school
The Southern Nevada Health District will perform mandatory testing after a confirmed case of tuberculosis at a Las Vegas elementary school.
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
District: Seneca Middle School substitute teacher terminated for 'inappropriate activity' used in 3 separate classes
In a Facebook post, parents say that students expressed that they felt uncomfortable and were instructed to take part in the activity anyway.
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
KSDK
Fox C-6 School District eyes 4-day school week to cut costs
Fox C-6 schools are considering doing it four days a week. Superintendent Paul Fregeau told school board members Wednesday, the district needs to cut costs quickly.
Teachers' Union Pushed Woke Polices While Math Scores Plummeted Under COVID
Teachers' Union Pushed Woke Polices While Math Scores Plummeted Under COVID
muddyrivernews.com
Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board
For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
St. Vrain Valley Schools releases strategies for 100% graduation rate
The St. Vrain Valley School District released Wednesday its latest strategies for achieving a 100% graduation rate. The district’s graduation rate went from 86.3% in 2019 to 91.5% in 2022, district data shows. In 2010, the district’s graduation rate was 76.5%. The rates only include students who graduated on time — not those who needed additional months to meet the requirements.
ABC 4
Canyons School District Bus Crash
Canyons School District Bus crash update that its a 15 year old. Canyons School District Bus crash update that its a 15 year old. Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery …. Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors. Jan. 27 2023, 5 p.m. Canyon School District Bus...
athleticbusiness.com
Students, Parents Urge Virginia's Largest School District to Provide More Athletic Trainers
Parents and students in a school district in Virginia are urging leaders to provide more athletic trainers for student-athlete safety. The Fairfax County School District is Virginia's largest school system, and WJLA-TV reported that there is growing concern athletes don't have the necessary support as athletes face risk on the field.
thekindergartenconnection.com
How to Change a Classroom Routine in Pre-K & Kindergarten
This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. View our full disclosure policy here. At the beginning of the school year, almost immediately, we start teaching the routines and procedures that we want to establish in our classrooms. We go over and over these routines to make sure that our year goes smoothly. Our students need the structure and reliability that routines and procedures give them. But… sometimes things change and if you’ve been wondering how to change a classroom routine in Pre-K and Kindergarten, then this tip is for you!
Comments / 0