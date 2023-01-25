Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball newcomer profile: Ethan Petry
The South Carolina baseball team brought in 20 new players during the offseason with eight players coming from the high school ranks, two from junior colleges and 10 from the NCAA Transfer Portal. It was a needed talent overhaul after substandard results in 2022, which saw some talented players graduate or move to professional baseball.
Eddie Lewis, South Carolina's New Deep-Ball Threat
South Carolina continues retooling their offensive weapons, adding wide receiver and big-play threat Eddie Lewis to a talented receiving core.
Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina
Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
Georgia men’s basketball looks to snap losing skid against South Carolina
The Georgia Bulldogs have endured their longest losing streak of the season with three straight losses over the past 11 days. If the Bulldogs are going to stop that skid from reaching four games, they’ll have to get the upper hand on a team they haven’t beaten in seven years.
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
coladaily.com
W.J. Keenan basketball player chosen to play in McDonald’s All American Game
A girls varsity basketball player at W.J. Keenan High School has been selected as one of the top players in the country to showcase at the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in March. The top 48 girls and boys high school basketball players in the country are selected to...
Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
Gamecocks losing key off-field staffer to on-field position
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer will now be on the hunt for another analyst. Stanton Weber, who worked closely with special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, has accepted an on-field role at Toledo as special teams coordinator. Weber just finished his second year with the Gamecocks after making his way...
South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor
The race is on for coveted TE prospect Nyckoles Harbor and South Carolina coaches are doing everything in their power to bring him to Columbia.
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
live5news.com
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
abcnews4.com
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
Antar Jeter faces charges of murder and grand larceny. He was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Tuesday.
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
