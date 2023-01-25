ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two children die, two others critical in overnight fire at Gulfport apartment

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Two children died and their mother and another child are in critical condition after a fire overnight in Gulfport.

The children who died were age 6 and 4 days old, said Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley.

The call came in at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, Kelley said, and firefighters responded to the William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue, close to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

They were met by the father with one of the children from the residence coming down the stairs, he said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and three more children and the mother were found in the apartment.

One of the other children and the mother are in critical condition. The 2-year-old child was taken to New Orleans for treatment. The other child, age 4, is in stable condition, Kelley said.

Two others were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The father also is in stable condition, Kelley said.

A neighbor tying to assist is being treated for smoke inhalation, he said. Another neighbor in the adjacent apartment jumped out of the window and had an ankle injury, Kelley said.

The fire started in the kitchen, he said, and the investigation continues.

Hannah Ruhoff and Justin Mitchell contributed to this report for the Sun Herald.

