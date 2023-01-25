Read full article on original website
Akron residents, environmental organization file lawsuit to stop city's White Pond development sale
AKRON, Ohio — Just over a month after the controversial White Pond development plan was narrowly approved by Akron City Council, a group of residents have teamed up with a non-profit organization to try to stop the deal in court. LEAD for Pollinators, along with several homeowners who live...
Middleburg Heights prepares for substantial street repairs
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Substantial roadwork is moving forward in Middleburg Heights, with the city’s 2022-23 Street Repair Program showing current probable costs at more than $4.1 million, spanning several projects. Director of Public Service Jim Herron provided an update at City Council’s Jan. 9 Streets Committee meeting.
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
One week left to name civilian review board on policing in Akron
The fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker in June became the catalyst for the creation of a citizen's police oversight board in Akron, a nine-member panel to review policies and procedures, as well as investigate complaints against officers and the department.
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
Does Northeast Ohio need a regional approach to deer culling? Editorial Board Roundtable
Right now, deer-culling sharpshooters are authorized to shoot deer in 12 bedroom communities in Cuyahoga County, along with in the Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That’s up from one Cuyahoga community -- Solon -- a decade ago, cleveland.com’s Peter Krouse recently reported. The weapons-wielding sharpshooters now...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
Back to the office or not? ‘There’s not a true new normal yet,’ with Cleveland-area split on in-office, remote, hybrid
CLEVELAND, Ohio - To be or not to be in the office, that is — still — the question. Even though it’s been almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to work from home, there still isn’t a clear answer. Will workers keep...
County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
‘Underground Railroad in Ohio’ author Kathy Schulz returns for signings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Author Kathy Schulz – a New Mexico author who was raised on a Northeast Ohio farm – has several speak-and-sign events scheduled for her new book, “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.”. Her book covers lesser-known facts and stories about the famed path to...
Berea Rotary collects plastic for bench project: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The Rotary Club of Berea is collecting clear plastic items that will be converted into a composite bench. The bench will be donated to the city. A collection box has been placed in the lobby of the Berea Recreation Center, 451 Front St. Berea Rotary is partnering...
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
whbc.com
Stark Library to Build New Main Library, Ops Center
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Library Thursday announced plans to build a new downtown Canton library and operations center over the next few years. The library board decided that the best option at the existing Market Avenue N property was to construct a new facility north of the current one.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
ODOT plans reconstruction of I-490 in Cleveland, seeks public input
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on plans to reconstruct a 2.3-mile section of Interstate 490 in Cleveland, a project that would take more than two years to complete. According to a news release from ODOT, the estimated $48.5 million project would replace the pavement...
