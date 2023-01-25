ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order

SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Stark Library to Build New Main Library, Ops Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Library Thursday announced plans to build a new downtown Canton library and operations center over the next few years. The library board decided that the best option at the existing Market Avenue N property was to construct a new facility north of the current one.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy