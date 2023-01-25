Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Public School Superintendents Weigh In On Impact Of “School Choice” Bill
Northwest Iowa — After this week’s signing of Governor Kim Reynolds’ “School Choice” bill into law, northwest Iowa public school superintendents are unsure to hopeful about the future. The new law is expected to give $345 million to parents to send their students to private...
bleedingheartland.com
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"
Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
Washington Examiner
Iowa reclaims its position as a leader in education reform
Iowa has long served as the nation’s unofficial weather vane when it comes to presidential politics. But this year, the Hawkeye State has positioned itself to be the leader on policy reform that hits closer to home. This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the nation’s first school choice...
What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms
Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s three public universities to submit reports to […] The post What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa House Votes To Give Mental Health Workers More Freedom Over Their Practice
(Des Moines) The Iowa House sends a bill to the Senate, giving mental health workers more freedom over their practice. The bill will help the state battle the mental health crisis by banning companies from limiting where and when mental health professionals can work and stopping workers from reaching out to people they previously treated.
Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office
A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that would give the attorney general the right to prosecute criminal cases without a referral from a county attorney, is contained in a draft bill that has […] The post Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
kiwaradio.com
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
KCRG.com
Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Gov. Reynolds awards $9 million for water quality projects
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects.
New Bill Proposes Cuts To Food Stamp Spending In Iowa
There is a state in the country that wants to put a cut on food stamp spending and that state is Iowa. A new proposed bill in Iowa would directly impact the spending for individuals on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on certain items that can be purchased. According...
Iowans against ‘factory farms’ rally at the Capitol
(The Center Square) – Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture held a rally Wednesday at the Capitol to demand legislators call for a moratorium on new and expanded “factory farms.” Speakers said the rural economy, water quality and greenhouse gas emissions are worsening, according to Food & Water Watch. The 2023 legislative session will be the sixth session in which legislators introduce bills calling for the moratorium. ...
Iowa just latest government-school domino to fall, and there's nothing teachers' unions can do about it
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed an expansive school choice proposal and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday.
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
