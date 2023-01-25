ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Child rescues great-grandmother trapped under car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5IzQ_0kQiun3Q00

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — A doorbell camera caught a young girl’s fast actions when her great-grandmother became trapped beneath a vehicle.

Mariah Galloway, 8, told WXYZ that her great-grandmother, Patricia Lynch, had arrived to pick her up for school last Wednesday when she lost control of the SUV.

“She thought the car was in park, but it was in reverse,” Mariah told the station. “And she got out and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it.”

Mariah immediately did what she said she had seen her mother and other family members do: “I pulled the keys out (of the ignition),” Mariah told “Good Morning America.” “I didn’t know her foot was under (the tire) but I knew she could still get hurt because her body was under there.”

A video from the home’s doorbell camera shared with WXYZ shows Mariah running up to the door and screaming for help from her mother.

“When I opened the door, all I heard was Mariah screaming,” Mariah’s mother, Porchia Lane, told WXYZ. “When I got out there, there was blood everywhere.”

Lane told GMA that she found Lynch parallel to the car, with her foot and leg stuck underneath.

Lynch was taken to the hospital, where Lane said she was receiving blood transfusions but recovering well, WXYZ reported. Lane told GMA that her grandmother did not have any broken bones but was treated for bruises, blisters and blood loss.

“Know that your kids are always paying attention,” Lane told GMA. “It just makes me proud that she just was able to think fast and she probably was more calm than me in this situation because I would have been frantic.”

Mariah, who turned 8 on Monday, delayed her skate party to spend the day with her great-grandmother in the hospital, WXYZ reported.

