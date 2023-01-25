ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company

WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community

LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang

YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
YORK, ME
WGME

7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten

MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
MANCHESTER, NH
WGME

Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky

LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court

A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
BUCKFIELD, ME
WGME

Mariners win streak snapped at 7

PORTLAND, ME – January 27, 2023 – The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy