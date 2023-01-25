Read full article on original website
WGME
Berlin City awards much-needed funding to Maine schools, community organizations
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Nearly a dozen schools and organizations across Maine are getting some much-needed funding. "The Berlin City Keep Driving Foundation" awarded grants to 11 recipients from schools and community organizations Wednesday in South Portland. Berlin City says the money is going toward well-deserving recipients for their...
WGME
LL Bean to invest $50 million into store, campus renovations in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) – L.L. Bean is expanding its store and campus in Freeport. The retailer says it's investing $50 million into things like renovating the entrance on Main Street to make it even more accessible to pedestrians, expanding the discovery park and more. The company says details about what...
WGME
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
WGME
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
WGME
Indoor sports facility collapses under weight of snow, rain in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- An indoor sports facility in Topsham collapsed Thursday morning under the weight of rain and snow from an overnight storm. The Dome at Coastal Maine collapsed around 4 a.m., according to the program director. Right now, it is unknown if the facility will be able to be...
WGME
Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
WGME
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WGME
Guns stolen from cars in Portland, police remind Mainers to lock vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police are urging Mainers to lock their vehicles after several guns were stolen from cars in Portland. On Wednesday, two 9mm handguns were stolen from two different vehicles. Police say vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Portland with 22 occurrences through 25 days in January,...
WGME
Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
WGME
'Something got too hot:' Fire at Wells sewage facility likely caused by old generator
WELLS (WGME)-- Back-to-back storms with snow, rain and ice walloped Wells, knocking out power to nearly everyone in town. The outage also indirectly caused a fire that temporary shut down the town's sewer treatment plant. The Wells Sanitary District superintendent says the fire likely started when a 43-year-old generator overheated.
WGME
String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang
YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
WGME
7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten
MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WGME
Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
WGME
Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky
LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
WGME
Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court
A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
WGME
Mariners win streak snapped at 7
PORTLAND, ME – January 27, 2023 – The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
