WIS-TV

Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday will see additional security at the State House in Columbia during former President Donald Trump’s visit. Organizers said he will be joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster, he is currently scheduled to begin speaking at around 4 p.m. Before stopping in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Officials: 3 schools in Darlington County placed on lockdown

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said. Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

