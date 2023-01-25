EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 24 points and Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ third straight win. Their 15th win matched last season’s total for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) and moved them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Rutgers. Audige shot 9 of 14 with three 3-pointers. Boo Buie had 21 points with eight assists. Robbie Beran added 14 points. Jason Battle scored 20 points to lead the Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9), who have lost five straight. Ta’Lon Cooper added 12 points. Minnesota was without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia for the second straight game. Garcia has a bone bruise in his right foot. Pharrel Payne returned from concussion protocol and started after missing Wednesday’s loss to Indiana.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO