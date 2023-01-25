Read full article on original website
CTL students win Eastern Regional Scholastic writing awards
The East Region of the Scholastic Writing Competition has named three eighth-grade students from Edgecomb’s Center for Teaching and Learning as recipients of its 2023 awards for excellence in writing. Allison Philbrick of Alna received two Gold Keys for her poetry, “The Old Dock” and "Timelapse Haiku," and Honorable...
Author Talk at Southport Memorial Library
Join us on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. to hear Maine author, Cathie Pelletier, discuss her latest book, “Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952.”. Pelletier was born and raised on the banks of the St. John River, at the end of the...
Valerie E. Woodworth
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Valerie Ethel Woodworth, beloved mother and friend. Valerie was born in August 1941 and raised on an apple farm in Berwick, Nova Scotia, where she developed a strong sense of community and a love for helping others. In early adulthood,...
Coreysha Stone runs for Alna third selectman
Coreysha “Rey” Stone, an educator, artist, and flower farmer, is running for third selectperson in Alna. Town elections will take place in March. Stone currently serves as a volunteer member of the Alna Road Committee. Over the past nine months, she has worked with fellow residents to develop fiscally responsible, long-term infrastructure plans for the town’s roadways. “Creating long-term plans for our roadways helps to ensure safety for our residents, and allows us to make the best use of our town’s resources,” said Stone. “I’ve enjoyed the collaborative process and hearing the different perspectives of those who serve on the committee with me.”
Harbor Theater, a success story, as many cinemas close
Following last week’s announcement that Regal Theaters are closing nationwide, including the multiplex in nearby Brunswick, many people may wonder if online streaming is going to become their only option for film entertainment. The good news, locally, is that the Harbor Theater is thriving, and there are several very good reasons why.
J. Wayne Closson Jr.
Jerry Wayne Closson Jr. (“Wayne”), 61, of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24, 2023 after a brief illness. Wayne was born on Jan. 5, 1962 in Boothbay Harbor to Jerry Sr. and Donna Closson. Wayne graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1979 and he received a degree in culinary arts from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now SMCC) in 1981.
Alna looks to update fees
Alna selectmen want public feedback before they change fees for permits and services. The fees, last changed in 2017 or 2018, have been falling short of the town’s costs to fulfill the requests, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s meeting at the town office and over Zoom Jan. 25.
Selectmen table public sand proposal
Edgecomb selectmen are taking a cue from the Mamas and the Papas: “Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day.” On Jan. 24, selectmen changed from their traditional every other Monday meeting date to every other Tuesday. Town officials reported energy conservation as the reason. “The town hall is open and heated on Tuesdays,” town officials wrote in an email.
Verna Slater
Verna Slater died on Nov. 7, 2022 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born July 21, 1928 in Fredericton, New Brunswick to William and Vella Clark and moved to Rhode Island in 1943 where she continued her education and met her husband, Arthur. They were married in 1951 and after a short business career she became a stay-at-home mom to their two sons whom they raised in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Norgang seeking Edgecomb selectman seat
Lynn Norgang left the Edgecomb town office with more than she expected during a recent visit. Norgang wanted to license her dog and left with a desire to serve on the select board. Town Clerk Claudia Coffin discussed the town’s need for selectmen with her due to one resignation and another one pending.
Jan. 27 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
