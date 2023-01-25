Coreysha “Rey” Stone, an educator, artist, and flower farmer, is running for third selectperson in Alna. Town elections will take place in March. Stone currently serves as a volunteer member of the Alna Road Committee. Over the past nine months, she has worked with fellow residents to develop fiscally responsible, long-term infrastructure plans for the town’s roadways. “Creating long-term plans for our roadways helps to ensure safety for our residents, and allows us to make the best use of our town’s resources,” said Stone. “I’ve enjoyed the collaborative process and hearing the different perspectives of those who serve on the committee with me.”

