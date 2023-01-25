ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery

MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local plant shops

Local plant shops

MILWAUKEE - There's not a lot of green outside your home, but you can liven up your decor by bringing some green inside! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with some of their favorite spots for house plants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery

MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
MILWAUKEE, WI
8 Reasons to Love Menomonee Falls

8 Reasons to Love Menomonee Falls

I’ve lived in Menomonee Falls since 2017. It’s home to beautiful parks, family friendly dining, and an impressive array of special events plus Rec Center and Library programming. Learn more about the area HERE. Here are 8 reasons to love Menomonee Falls. 1. Special Events. Like most Wisconsin...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Handmade art and DIY ideas from re:craft and relic

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Three times a year, re:Craft and Relic is held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin as a two-day, ticketed Midwest market. This curated market is the largest in the region, featuring artists, designers, and curators selling only the best vintage, handmade, and upcycled products. 150+ artisans, makers, vintage curators, pop-up shops, food trucks, and mobile boutiques will be there, so you won't be disappointed!
FRANKLIN, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear

On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Gingerbread House; bistro restaurant and bakery

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Looking for a great cup of coffee or sangria? How about some house-made pastry, breakfast or even a fish fry? The Gingerbread House does it all, and it’s all delicious. Brian Kramp is in Muskego at The Gingerbread House, a bistro restaurant and bakery created out of a homestead originally built in 1885.
MUSKEGO, WI
Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
BROOKFIELD, WI

