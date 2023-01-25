Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery
MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Local plant shops
MILWAUKEE - There's not a lot of green outside your home, but you can liven up your decor by bringing some green inside! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with some of their favorite spots for house plants.
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
WISN
Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery
MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
TMJ4's first look at the new hotel in Deer District, 'The Trade Milwaukee'
Soon visitors at the new hotel being built in the Deer District will hear the roar of the crowd - but for now it's the rumble of a busy construction site that fills the air.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
8 Reasons to Love Menomonee Falls
I’ve lived in Menomonee Falls since 2017. It’s home to beautiful parks, family friendly dining, and an impressive array of special events plus Rec Center and Library programming. Learn more about the area HERE. Here are 8 reasons to love Menomonee Falls. 1. Special Events. Like most Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Handmade art and DIY ideas from re:craft and relic
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Three times a year, re:Craft and Relic is held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin as a two-day, ticketed Midwest market. This curated market is the largest in the region, featuring artists, designers, and curators selling only the best vintage, handmade, and upcycled products. 150+ artisans, makers, vintage curators, pop-up shops, food trucks, and mobile boutiques will be there, so you won't be disappointed!
radiomilwaukee.org
This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sale of 105 S. Forest Avenue in West Bend, currently home to West Bend Transit
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Real estate sales records for the month of January 2023 have been released and it shows the properties at 105 S. Forest Avenue and East Water Street belonging to Jamela/Michigan LLC of Milwaukee have sold. The buyer is listed as F Street West Bend, LLC.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Gingerbread House; bistro restaurant and bakery
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Looking for a great cup of coffee or sangria? How about some house-made pastry, breakfast or even a fish fry? The Gingerbread House does it all, and it’s all delicious. Brian Kramp is in Muskego at The Gingerbread House, a bistro restaurant and bakery created out of a homestead originally built in 1885.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Second locations for Jersey Mike’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill opening in Washington County, WI
January 24, 2023 – Washington Co., Wi – A story we first told you about in August 2022 regarding a second location for Jersey Mike’s Subs and Qdoba Mexican Grill will be opening in 2023 in Washington County, WI. The Hartford Plan Commission reviewed a proposal for...
Milwaukee, Southeast Wisconsin prepare for first 3" snowfall
A rather narrow band (North to South, that is) of snowfall impacts the Great Lakes from late Saturday morning into early Sunday.
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzerias made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
