Gaumont Sells Most of Europe and Beyond for Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache’s Comedy ‘A Difficult Year;’ Unveils New Still (EXCLUSIVE)

France recalls ambassador to Burkina Faso, pulls out troops
PARIS (AP) — The French foreign ministry said Thursday it is recalling its ambassador to Burkina Faso for consultations, one day after Paris decided to withdraw troops from the West African country following a demand by its military rulers. A top official at the foreign ministry said the decision...
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
BEIRUT (AP) — Protests were held Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan's capital of...
