ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
thedigitalfix.com
Stanley Kubrick had to be forced to film Spartacus’s most iconic scene
When it comes to filmmakers, few are as memorable or celebrated as Stanley Kubrick. The director is behind some of the best movies in film history, with nine Academy Awards to his name. However, it turns out that even the top dogs of Hollywood have to make compromises on certain films. And in Kubrick’s case, a moment of persuasion came while shooting the 1960s drama movie Spartacus.
theplaylist.net
Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irreversible: Straight Cut’ Finally Comes To The U.S. In Feb, A Chronological Restoration Of One Of Cinema’s Most Infamous Films
One night. An unforgivable act. A tale told in reverse. Often regarded as a masterpiece but also one of the most infamous films in cinema history that is despised in many circles for its gratuitous sexual violence, Gaspar Noé’s (“Climax,” “Enter the Void,” “Vortex”) slammed audiences with “Irréversible” in 2002. It’s a film that basically is told in reverse order depicting the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape and beating of the woman they love.
Sci-Fi Films That Bombed At The Box Office But Still Became Cult Classics
First popularized in the '50s — when many cinemagoers' eyes were collectively pointed towards the stars — science fiction has remained a consistently popular genre for decades. Some of the most iconic franchises of all time — such as "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" — have captured the imagination of generations, and are just a few examples of stories in a genre as vast and unique as the galaxies in which they are set.
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead
What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
22 Cinematic Spots Every Movie Fan Must Visit
If you love movies, you'll love these amazing cinematic hotspots...
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Gina Lollobrigida, film star who conquered Italy, Hollywood and the world, dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the high-spirited actor who had dual careers in Hollywood and Europe and who for many embodied sultry glamour, has died at 95.
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
Sundance Film Festival 2023: Highlights from the festival as movies return to Park City
The first in-person Sundance Film Festival since 2020 saw stars return to the mountains. But did distributors get cold feet? We look at the winners, the deals and our own highlights.
Netflix Offloads Two Completed Films, Filmmakers Shop Projects Elsewhere
A trend among entertainment companies as Hollywood continues its will-they/won’t-they relationship with a possible recession is the unloading of completed projects. The move has been seen across the industry, from AMC+ to Parmaount+ and Disney to HBO Max. Now The Hollywood Reporter has learned of two completed Netflix feature films, The Inheritance and House/Wife, that will no longer be distributed by the streamer, with filmmakers shopping them elsewhere for distribution. The Inheritance, directed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff, and House/Wife, from director Danis Goulet and producers Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman, are genre films that were set to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition
Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in hot water after revealing a pair of Funkos in the forms of Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.
‘Past Lives’ Is a Sundance Marvel — and the First Great Film of 2023
The 2020 Sundance Film Festival proved to be the last major movie event before Covid-19 knocked the Earth off its axis. More than merely washing the bad taste of Cats out of our mouths, the fest — which ran from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 — showcased a plethora of exciting (sorta) independent films and emerging talents. Audiences took in stirring documentaries like Dick Johnson Is Dead and Boys State, breakout turns from Aubrey Plaza (Black Bear) and Taylour Paige (Zola), and future awards-hopefuls Promising Young Woman and Never Rarely Sometimes Always. But one film stood out among the...
The boozy royal dessert King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed last night
There is a boozy royal dessert called cranachan that the King and Queen enjoyed last night in celebration of the Scottish poet, Robert Burns
‘The Mole Agent’ Director Maite Alberdi Talks Sundance Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’
Providing a masterclass in empathy, Chilean documentarian Maite Alberdi lends a certain whimsy to her works that forage hope amidst roving sadness. She manages to extract each ounce of charm from her subjects and, as in her study of aging and isolation in Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” she continues to showcase a zest for life in the protagonists in her latest feature. “The Eternal Memory,” her follow-up to “The Mole Agent,” was the subject of double news on Friday, walking off with the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary – the section’s top plaudit – just hours after MTV Documentary Films...
This beautiful animation is the best thing you'll see this weekend
If you watch anything this weekend, make it this stunning and emotional short film, which explores the trauma of isolation and bullying. Between Lines is an intense, beautiful watch in an illustrative animation style – and it will resonate with anyone that's ever felt on the outside. Created by...
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
