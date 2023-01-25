Read full article on original website
Ground Broken on Project that Aims to Bring More Fresh Water South to Florida Bay
Everglades National Park - Thursday January 26, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District, along with the National Park Service, broke ground Thursday morning on the Taylor Slough Flow Improvement Project within Everglades National Park. This environmental restoration project will allow more clean, freshwater to flow south through Taylor Slough and onto Florida Bay, where it is needed to balance salinity levels and promote ecological health.
Funding a Clean Energy Future and More Than Just a Zoo
Fort Pierce - Friday January 27, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Doug Coward, Executive Director of the Solar and Energy Loan Fund known as SELF. It's the nation’s first non-profit green bank, founded back in 2009 right here in St. Lucie County. SELF is...
The Ribbon is Cut on the Completion of the Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation Project
Clewiston - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Government leaders, water resource managers and environmental leaders from across central and south Florida joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project around Lake Okeechobee. "Safety is our number one priority," said...
Jury Unanimously Votes to Recommend the Death-Penalty for Steven Wolf
South Florida - Thursday January 23, 2023: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced that State Prosecutors have secured a guilty conviction and unanimous vote recommending the death penalty against a Florida Keys man who committed sexual battery and murder. The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Wolf after...
