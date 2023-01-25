Sun Prairie Municipal Court announces January 18 proceedings

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023:

Debra J. Baker, Linden, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Nov. 28, $98.80.

Mary E. Blonigen, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Dec. 13, $98.80.

Pamela H. Bourgeois, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance Dec. 12, $10.

Beverly A. Butz, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/fail to stop after accident, $187; operating under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; all occurred Nov. 24.

Lena L. Cabell, Madison, operating while suspended Dec. 10, $124.

Keith R. Clary, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Dec. 12, $98.80.

Revon A. Crooks, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/fail to stop after accident Dec. 23, $313.

Jacob A. Darga, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability/flee or elude officer March 16 2022, $439.

Melissa A. Durdall, Sun Prairie, operating under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Oct. 30.

Frederick R. Franczak, Sun Prairie, public nuisances affecting health Dec. 20, $187.

Kaitlinn C. Fruechte, Columbus, operating after suspension Dec. 17, $124.

Oscar M. Gonzalez, Madison, driving too fast for conditions, $136.60; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Dec. 20.

Bradley J. Gratz, DeForest, disorderly conduct Aug. 18 2022; $124.

Cherif Haidara, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Dec. 16, $98.80.

David S. Hanevold, Sun Prairie, retail theft Dec. 24, $187.

Michael G. Herold, Sun Prairie, hit and run-unattended vehicle Dec. 8, $187.

Aimee R. Hilsenhoff, Sun Prairie, failure to report accident, dismissed; failure to yield right-of-way to pedestrian at uncontrolled intersection, $98.80; both occurred Sept. 9, 2022.

Xiana C. Holmes, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct July 18 2022, $187.

Nanyamka N. James, Fitchburg, retail theft Dec. 14, $376.

Leah M. Laack, Madison, retail theft Dec. 18, $376.

Elijah J. Lurks, Madison, operating while suspended Dec. 11, $124.

Nora A. Madsen, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 15, $98.80.

Nabila M. Maow, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn Nov. 12, 2022; $98.80.

Patsy R. McIntyre, Sun Prairie, unlawful trespass Dec. 30, $187.

Katrina M. Munoz, Madison, retail theft Dec. 17, $187.

Michael J. Murillo, Verona, inattentive driving, $111.40; operating after suspension, dismissed; both occurred Nov. 8.

Jaliel l. Musgray, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Dec. 22, $313.

Stacey A. Neal, Madison, obstructing an officer Dec. 18, $187.

Carver M. Nelson, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 17, $124.

Michael S. Pisano, Madison, retail theft Dec. 14, $287.

Michael J. Quamme, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 16, $136.60.

Shawn S. Scott, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 20, $124.

Kim O. Sor, Madison, improper stop at stop sign Dec. 25, $98.80.

Neil P. Stechschulte, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 9, $136.60.

Donna K. Summars, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way for yield sign Dec. 12, $98.80.

Aria Sutaj, Sun Prairie, failure to obey traffic sign or signal Dec. 12, $98.80.

Carlos A. Vega-Lopez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley, $98.80; both occurred Dec. 21, 2022.

Ann L. Walrack, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license Dec. 26, $124.

Steven J. Walsh, DeForest, auto following too closely Dec. 20, $124.

Miranda M. Watkins, Madison, operating after revocation Dec. 5, dismissed.

Jazmyn S. Williams, Sun Prairie, retail theft on Dec. 2, $187.

Philip M. Winkler, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Dec. 16, $98.80.

David R. Wolfe, Sun Prairie, storage of automobiles restricted Jan. 3, $124.

Trevor J. Wood, DeForest, operating motor vehicles without insurance Dec. 20, $124.

Vimas S. Worjoh, Madison, operating motor vehicles without a valid driver’s license Jan. 1, $124.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes