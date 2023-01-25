ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term

Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business

Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are also investigating a robbery at an East 10th Street casino. Sioux Falls police say a man came into Boxcars Casino last night and threatened a cashier with a knife, grabbed cash and left. Police are hoping surveillance video helps them identify a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Man Facing Felony Drug, Firearm Charges

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been arrested on felony drug and firearm charges after a search warrant was carried out at his home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland of Sheldon is accused of the possession of drugs and firearms. Since Espeland is a convicted felon, it is a felony for him to possess firearms in Iowa. He was arrested on Saturday, January 21st.
SHELDON, IA
B102.7

What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?

A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants

Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center looking for more cops

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Creston man arrested for meth at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 50-year-old Creston man was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
KELOLAND TV

22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence on Cleveland Avenue Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Cleveland Avenue is blocked off to traffic as of now. A KELOLAND News photographer is on the scene and spotted several Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in Friday morning robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

