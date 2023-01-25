Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Snow much fun
Iowa Lakeside Lab hosts family friendly event for Winter Games. Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting everyone to slide into some fun. The Sunday of the University of Okoboji Winter Games is a little quieter, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, and Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting one and all to join in on the fun with their annual Soup and Slide event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
nwestiowa.com
Live music warms up Winter Games
Roof Garden Ballroom hosts The Pork Tornadoes and Frankie Ballard. Live music has a long history in the Iowa Great Lakes and it doesn’t end when the summer comes to a close. During the University of Okoboji Winter Games there can be concerts found at many locations and the Roof Garden Ballroom will be bringing a pair of acts to the stage on consecutive nights.
nwestiowa.com
S-O district talks making up snow days
SIBLEY—The Sibley-Ocheyedan School District board dug into the impending impact of the winter weather on the school calendar and possibly the daily class schedule during its meeting Monday, Jan. 16. “We are built on an hours calendar so we have a lot more flexibility than if we were on...
nwestiowa.com
Live Healthy members list sign-up reasons
SHELDON—Each year, multiple people and teams sign up to participate in Live Healthy Northwest Iowa. This year, there are 23 teams signed up for the activity and weight-loss competition with a total of 103 participants. Each participant has their own reasons for why they signed up. It may be...
nwestiowa.com
LeLoux Diversified
DOON—A N’West Iowa business that has grown since its start 25 years ago, recently moved into a new shop facility, offering more space for vehicles and equipment essential for meeting the demands of its expanding customer base for septic and drain service. LeLoux Diversified south of Doon, owned...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Hurd dies tragically in the 1888 blizzard
No one could have foreseen the future of small-town Sheldon in 1888 with a population of less than 2,000 residents and one-story wooden buildings in the business district. Sheldon was merely a frontier town in 1888. There were no clues that predicted the town’s future, nor did they realize Sheldon would make the transition from a small town to a city by the end of the year.
nwestiowa.com
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
nwestiowa.com
Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation budget
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board is requesting an additional $13,300 from the county for remaining expenses in the operations budget for the current fiscal year. There is $453,320.99 remaining in the current fiscal year’s budget, with expenses in the reserve budget totaling $466,620.49. The board approved the...
nwestiowa.com
McEldowney given Admin of the Year award
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center School District superintendent Gary McEldowney was awarded Administrator of the Year by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association during half-time of the Sioux Center and George-Little Rock boys basketball game Jan. 13. The award recognizes school administrators for their work “promoting sportsmanship, ideals, competition and...
nwestiowa.com
Marie Kamstra, 103, Sheldon
SHELDON—Marie Kamstra, 103, Sheldon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest in Sheldon. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon. The service will be livestreamed on the church website. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for supplying alcohol
SHELDON—A 31-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger. The arrest of Alisa Lucille Lewchuk stemmed from her being found in possession of open...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon qualifies seven for state speech
SHELDON—Despite lower participation numbers and fewer times to practice compared to other years, Sheldon High School speech coach Lissa Lane-Johnson was happy with the results of the first competition of the season. Sheldon traveled to Northwestern College’s campus in Orange City on Saturday for the district large group speech...
Comments / 0