Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

The Wednesday morning coverage of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories show a slight expansion of meaningful snowfall into the southern half of Lower Michigan. Before we get started with where the official warnings and advisories are located, I want to warn you that snowfall forecasts are now going down an inch in the data I have as of 7:30 a.m. So the warning and advisory areas are warranted but will likely be on the low end of the criteria for a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO