Cat Country 102.9

Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?

A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Dear Landlords in Billings: Single People Can’t Afford Your Units

Dear Rental Owners/Management Companies in Billings,. I understand that owning and maintaining rental properties can be costly, but charging exorbitant prices for apartments is not a sustainable or fair solution. The cost of living in Montana is already high, thanks to the mass migration from other states during COVID, and many residents are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone housing.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Albertson’s on West End Grand opening in February

It’s an exciting new addition to the hustle and bustle of Billings West End – the new Albertson’s. The new Big Al’s is part of the explosive growth happening on Billings West End. You guessed it, it’s the latest and great Albertson’s grocery store being built near 54th and Grand.
BILLINGS, MT
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
publicnewsservice.org

Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT

Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What Happened to All the Arcade Bars in Billings?

Sometimes you want to let your inner child out to play, and arcade games are a great way to go. I’ve noticed Billings doesn’t have a Dave and Busters, which I think would do well here. Who doesn’t love Pac-Man, or the basketball hoops? It’s some fun, friendly competition and we need more of this stuff here in Billings. But I hear violence ruins all the fun...
