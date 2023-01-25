Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Eastern Montana Going To A 4 Day School Week, Is Billings Next?
Being a Miles City kid, I stay in touch with what is happening at the old stomping grounds. Recently, one thing that caught my eye was the school district in Miles City voting to transition to a 4-day school week. Good idea? Or expensive for parents?. What does it mean?
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?
A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Months after Billings Petroleum Club closes, member continues to be charged fees
The Petroleum Club charged, and continues to charge, a monthly fee for members to be able to dine at the restaurant.
Another Billings Business Has Closed Its Doors For Good
It seems all too common right now, but last night I was notified that a local business I've featured before had closed its doors for good. That business is SubZero Ice Cream inside of Rimrock Mall, a unique shop that makes fresh and as healthy as possible Ice Cream in front of your eyes using Liquid Nitrogen.
Dear Landlords in Billings: Single People Can’t Afford Your Units
Dear Rental Owners/Management Companies in Billings,. I understand that owning and maintaining rental properties can be costly, but charging exorbitant prices for apartments is not a sustainable or fair solution. The cost of living in Montana is already high, thanks to the mass migration from other states during COVID, and many residents are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone housing.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Albertsons sets grand opening for new Billings store
The two new stores would expand the footprint of the area's largest to seven stores in Billings and eight total in Yellowstone County.
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
Good Samaritan recovers holy figurines damaged at Billings church
Noticing the decapitated Joseph on her apartment building’s fire escape, with the help of family and some other residents, they recovered his body.
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
yourbigsky.com
New Albertson’s on West End Grand opening in February
It’s an exciting new addition to the hustle and bustle of Billings West End – the new Albertson’s. The new Big Al’s is part of the explosive growth happening on Billings West End. You guessed it, it’s the latest and great Albertson’s grocery store being built near 54th and Grand.
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
publicnewsservice.org
Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT
Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Billings Public Schools postpones redistricting, parents concerned about safety
Drawing new boundaries in School District 2 has been a concern for families. With that feedback from parents, the school board decided to put off redistricting for another year.
What Happened to All the Arcade Bars in Billings?
Sometimes you want to let your inner child out to play, and arcade games are a great way to go. I’ve noticed Billings doesn’t have a Dave and Busters, which I think would do well here. Who doesn’t love Pac-Man, or the basketball hoops? It’s some fun, friendly competition and we need more of this stuff here in Billings. But I hear violence ruins all the fun...
catcountry1029.com
OMG! Cutest Puppies for Adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Town Square Media Billings because we get to meet dogs like this litter of shmoopie puppies! YVAS visited us today with two of the pups. There are 7 babies total, 4 boys and 3 girls. These pups were surrendered along...
