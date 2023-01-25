Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Tesla Shares Pop on ‘Better Than Feared' Earnings Results, Demand Outlook
Tesla shares rose as much as 11% Thursday morning, continuing an overnight gain driven by optimistic sentiment from CEO Elon Musk. Analysts offered a more mixed response, but investors responded enthusiastically to Musk's prognostication that the electric-vehicle manufacturer could produce 2 million cars in 2023. "Better than feared," wrote Canaccord...
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest Investors Should Bet on ‘Work Horses' in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors to steer clear of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite and instead place their bets on names listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq has climbed 11% this year, as investors have bet on less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
NBC San Diego
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories
Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
GDP report hits at 8:30 a.m. ET. Tesla earnings beat the Street. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will step aside. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The earnings march goes on. We're deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea." MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials." RPC Inc: "I want you to...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses. Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings." Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013
Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
NBC San Diego
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC San Diego
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year
The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.
NBC San Diego
Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150
Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
NBC San Diego
Big Oil Poised to Smash Annual Profit Records — Sparking Outcry From Campaigners and Activists
Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies are slated to report a combined profit of $190 billion for 2022, according to estimates from analysts at Refinitiv. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of reaping a "windfall of war," while simultaneously refusing to help lower prices...
Comments / 0