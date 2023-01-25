ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Tesla Shares Pop on ‘Better Than Feared' Earnings Results, Demand Outlook

Tesla shares rose as much as 11% Thursday morning, continuing an overnight gain driven by optimistic sentiment from CEO Elon Musk. Analysts offered a more mixed response, but investors responded enthusiastically to Musk's prognostication that the electric-vehicle manufacturer could produce 2 million cars in 2023. "Better than feared," wrote Canaccord...
NBC San Diego

Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories

Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

GDP report hits at 8:30 a.m. ET. Tesla earnings beat the Street. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will step aside. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The earnings march goes on. We're deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea." MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials." RPC Inc: "I want you to...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses. Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings." Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China...
NBC San Diego

Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013

Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
NBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
NBC San Diego

U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC San Diego

Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy