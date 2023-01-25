Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Filmed in Donaldsonville, 'We Have a Ghost' to premiere Feb. 24 on Netflix
"We Have a Ghost," the Netflix movie filmed in late 2021 in Donaldsonville, will debut Feb. 24. As Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the upcoming movie returned after an extended break to finish filming scenes in the Ascension Parish west bank city. The movie...
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces featured musicians, bands
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This spring, Baton Rouge’s music scene will feature an event local blues fans have been enjoying since 1981. The capital area’s eclectic downtown region will play host to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival from April 21-23. As more than 32 musicians take to the stage, audiences will enjoy tunes from […]
Destination Louisiane: Meet the woman shaking up the rum industry in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Olivia Stewart, owner of Oxbow Rum Distillery, wants consumers to think about rum differently. “My dream for Oxbow Rum Distillery is to really kind of be the authority of craft rum in America,” Stewart said. She is ready to make rum to Louisiana what bourbon is to Kentucky. “What we’re […]
brproud.com
Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
theadvocate.com
La. Crafts Guild, evicted from Sans Souci building, finds new home in downtown Lafayette
The Louisiana Crafts Guild, recently evicted from the historic Sans Souci building which requires major repairs, has found a new home in downtown Lafayette. The guild has signed a lease for space at 551 Jefferson St. and expects to reopen the Sans Souci Gallery this Spring, with a target date of March 1.
theadvocate.com
History, renovation of East Feliciana courthouse discussed at Wednesday Club of Jackson meeting
Sharing some of the history of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse and lots of the renovation story, Ann Reiley Jones recently talked about that historic building to the Wednesday Club of Jackson. A native with deep roots in the parish, a Jones ancestor donated the land for the town square...
wbrz.com
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC
BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou
Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
fox5ny.com
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving bar with young men accused of raping her before death
A newly released video appears to show Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar with the men accused of raping her before she was struck and killed by a car. The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB that...
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks on media day as No. 1 Tigers prep for season
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players will look ahead to the 2023 season during the program's media day at noon on Friday. The Tigers are the preseason consensus as the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to some top returnees and a loaded transfer class. Johnson is...
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
WAFB.com
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Jan. 27
4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials. Updated: 8 hours ago. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
225batonrouge.com
Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space
Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university’s focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention. It has sparked a conversation on campus about consent. Over a week ago, Brooks, 19, was allegedly raped in a car before […]
