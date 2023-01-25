ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BRProud

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces featured musicians, bands

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This spring, Baton Rouge’s music scene will feature an event local blues fans have been enjoying since 1981. The capital area’s eclectic downtown region will play host to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival from April 21-23. As more than 32 musicians take to the stage, audiences will enjoy tunes from […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC

BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou

Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Jan. 27

4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials. Updated: 8 hours ago. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
ZACHARY, LA
225batonrouge.com

Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space

Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy