Read full article on original website
Related
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Benjamin Bratt Says His Wife of 20 Years 'Reminds Me Every Day How Lucky I Am'
The Poker Face star made Today host Hoda Kotb get a little misty as he shared the secrets of his marriage to actress Talisa Soto Benjamin Bratt has been married for more than 20 years, and he's just as smitten with his wife as he was on day one. While visiting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 59-year-old actor let co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in on the key to his long-lasting marriage with actress Talisa Soto. "The secret is, we just dig each other,"...
Jane Fonda Says She Tries 'Not To' Think About Barbarella Reboot Starring Sydney Sweeney
"It could have been a truly feminist movie," Jane Fonda said of her 1968 film Barbarella Jane Fonda says she worries about what Sydney Sweeney's upcoming Barbarella reboot might look like. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda, 85, said she tries "not to" think about the forthcoming project, when asked for her opinion on the remake, which she is not involved with. "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be," the 80 for Brady star told the outlet. Fonda starred in...
Sharon Stone Says Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci Were Never 'Misogynistic' to Her on Set: 'Not Those Guys'
Sharon Stone said she is "not the most popular actor in town" Sharon Stone says "some of the biggest stars in the business" have treated her poorly in the past — but never Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci. While discussing her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live with musician Sam Smith on Wednesday, Stone, 64, took a moment to share her thoughts with Variety on experiences with "stars" who she described as "so misogynistic." "I've worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will...
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka
"I have my eye on one person," Nia Long said on The Drew Barrymore Show as she and Barrymore discussed their dating lives Nia Long is keeping her secret crush under wraps. The You People actress, 52, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday when Barrymore revealed she's been secretly dating people for years without any media attention. Long then shared a secret of her own. "I have my eye on one person," she said before making it clear she's "not saying" who. She added, "I'm...
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with Magic Mike 3 Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
"Salma and I talk about everything," the actor told PEOPLE Wednesday night at the premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance in Miami Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek are two peas in a pod. Tatum, 42, returns as a stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the upcoming highly anticipated third installment of the Magic Mike franchise costarring Academy Award nominee Hayek, 56. And the two certainly hit it off, both onscreen and off. "I have emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything," Tatum, in an all-black suit...
Prince Harry's Next Big Appearance Following Book Release Announced — and It's Alongside Issa Rae
The Duke of Sussex is on the star-studded lineup of speakers for BetterUp's upcoming conference Prince Harry's first appearance since the global release of his memoir, Spare, is now on the calendar. On Thursday, BetterUp announced that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will speak at the coaching and mental health company's upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco in March. He'll join Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzón, Adam Grant and more to discuss "purpose, performance and human transformation," BetterUp said in a statement. The conference is set to be...
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's A Simple Favor Sequel Slated to Begin Production in Italy This Fall: Source
Paul Feig is back in the director's chair and most, if not all, of the supporting cast from the first film will return, a source tells PEOPLE The sequel to A Simple Favor is in advanced negotiations to begin production this fall, PEOPLE has learned from a source. The Amazon Studios and Lionsgate picture, a follow-up to the popular 2018 dark comedy–thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, will be set in Capri, Italy for the duo's new twisted game of deceit. Paul Feig is back in the director's chair and most,...
Jason Segel Says He's Open to a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo: 'Those People Changed My Life'
Jason Segel is open to bringing back Marshall Eriksen on How I Met Your Father. The actor told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Friday that he would "do anything" for the Hulu spin-off creators, including reprising his role from the original CBS series How I Met Your Mother. "Those...
Shane West Supports Starring in It Ends with Us with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
"I'm hoping it's @theshanewest," one fan said of the casting for the character Atlas Corrigan — to which West coyly replied with a simple "🙋♂️" emoji Shane West has his eye on his potential next project! The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media. The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE's Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, "Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas...
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched Laguna Beach, Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
"I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about," the How I Met Your Father star told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen about her busy teen years as touring musician Hilary Duff's voice will be forever linked with Laguna Beach in viewers' minds, but the singer and actress has revealed she's never actually been one of those viewers. The How I Met Your Father star, 35, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Thursday night that she simply never had time...
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at Magic Mike's Last Dance Premiere
The actress bared her belly button and more for the Miami movie premiere Salma Hayek is daring to bare! The actress, 56, showed some skin Wednesday during the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere at Regal South Beach movie theater in Miami, wearing a stunning floral fishnet number that fully exposed her black bra and underwear, along with the rest of her figure. She accessorized with a green handbag and gold platform sandals with red toenails peeping out, along with a collection of necklaces and bracelets, and kept her hair pulled back in...
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves That People Still Love Buffy — Even If It Makes Her 'Realize How Old I Am'
Nearly 26 years after the premiere of her fan-favorite role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar has turned her sights to another supernatural project with the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack Sarah Michelle Gellar knows how big of an impact Buffy the Vampire Slayer made. The Wolf Pack star had a laugh at her own expense on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show as she talked about how fans' praise of Buffy has the unintended side effect of highlighting her age. "People love to remind me that it...
All About Merle Oberon, the First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee Who Hid Her Heritage from Hollywood
Another Asian woman would not be nominated for Best Actress again until 2023 — 87 years after Oberon's nod for her 1935 film The Dark Angel Before Michelle Yeoh made history as the second Best Actress Academy Award nominee of Asian heritage, there was Merle Oberon. Born in India, Oberon is perhaps best known for her roles in The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934) and 1935's The Dark Angel — the latter of which nabbed her a Best Actress nod in 1936, making her the first Asian woman to do...
Gwendoline Christie on Embracing Her Height and 'Taking Up Space' in Fashion: 'Gonna Honor Who I Am'
In Vogue's “Life in Looks” series, the Wednesday actress looked back at her most iconic outfits Gwendoline Christie opened up about commanding the catwalk — and how she learned to overcome insecurities about her height to get there. In the latest episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks" series shared this week, the Wednesday star, 44, looked back at her most memorable outfits, including a few of her iconic runway moments. The clip begins with the Emmy nominee remembering the moment she learned to embrace her body type. "I was very concerned at that...
People
390K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0